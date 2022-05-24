Cobra Kai Announces New Cast Members Ahead of Season 5

DC's Black Adam is just a few months away from debuting in theaters, and the cast and crew have been hard at work adding additional footage to the upcoming project. Chronicling the experience has been producer and star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who has been open on social media about the experience of portraying the titular DC antihero. Late Friday night, Johnson took to Instagram to share yet another look at the experience, sharing two new black-and-white behind-the-scenes photos of him acting directly to camera. "Rage against the dying of the light," Johnson's caption reads. "The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing. Intense but productive week of filming – thank you to our hungry and talented production crew – the hardest workers in any room."

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO