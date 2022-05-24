ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobra Kai Announces New Cast Members Ahead of Season 5

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix's hit series Cobra Kai is returning earlier than expected, with its fifth season set to premiere on Netflix on September 9th. This fall will see the continuation of the Karate Kid saga that fans have enjoyed so much over the years. Many of the beloved faces from Karate Kid and...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Law & Order Loses Fan-Favorite Cast Member After First Season of Revival

The original Law & Order made a successful return to television in its season 21 revival this year, and it's already been renewed for season 22. Unfortunately when it returns a popular character from the show will not be making the return journey, and that is Anthony Anderson's Detective Kevin Bernard. Anderson was a favorite during his original run with the show before it was canceled, and he was one of several returning cast members when the show was brought back. According to Deadline Anderson has chosen not to reprise his role for Season 22, and now the search will begin for another lead Detective.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'CSI: Vegas' Adds 3 Series Regular Cast Members for Season 2

CSI: Vegas has been a hit with fans, and now the series revival has added three series regular cast members for Season 2. According to Deadline, Ariana Guerra (Promised Land) and Lex Medlin (Drop Dead Diva) have been cast as new series regulars. The third new series regular is Jay Lee, who recurred on Season 1 of CSI: Vegas as CSI Chris Park. Interestingly, Medlin appeared in a couple of episodes of the original CSI back in 2010, playing a character named Sgt. Barclay.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Better Call Saul Final Episodes Teaser: "A Happy Ending"

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Monday's "Plan and Execution" episode of Better Call Saul. Only six episodes remain of the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul — and despite what the final episodes teaser says, there might not be a "happy ending." There wasn't one in Monday's midseason finale, titled "Plan and Execution," ending on a half-season shocker: the death of Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian). On "D-Day," Kim (Rhea Seehorn) and Jimmy/Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) executed their plan to discredit the HHM lawyer and settle the Sandpiper Crossing case for a big payday. But then Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) returned to ABQ, shooting Howard in the head for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Jodie Foster Cast in True Detective Season 4, First Plot Details Released

The next season of HBO's True Detective just courted a major star. On Thursday, it was announced that Oscar-winning actress and director Jodie Foster will star in and executive produce the long-gestating upcoming fourth season of the series. The Hollywood Reporter claims that Foster joined the project "following a prolonged round of negotiations," and that the season technically still remains in the development stage, but that Foster's casting should help greenlight it. Additionally, the reporting revealed the first official details surrounding Season 4, which was previously reported to be subtitled Night Country.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Cast and Crew Mourns Loss of Beloved Firehouse Member

Chicago Fire's cast and crew is mourning the loss of one of their own. Just days ahead of the Wednesday night Season 10 finale, beloved canine sidekick and firehouse Dalmatian Tuesday died after working on the series alongside stars including Daniel Kyri, Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, and more for the past four years.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed

Yellowstone officially has a premiere date for its fifth season. The hit Paramount Network series returns for Season 5 on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET, reports TV Line. The western drama will be followed by a special simulcast of Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan's next show, Paramount+ series Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange Star Benedict Cumberbatch "Would Love to Have Seen" Iron Strange Deleted Scene

What if... Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) swapped superhero suits? Somewhere in the infinite Marvel Multiverse, there's a version of Avengers: Infinity War where Stephen Strange wears the Iron Man armor — transforming the sorcerer into Iron Strange to protect himself from the piercing magic of the Black Order's Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor). Infinity War co-writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed the first on-set image of the amalgamation on ComicBook, showing Cumberbatch encased in Iron Man's Mark L armor and Downey's Tony Stark wearing Strange's sentient Cloak of Levitation.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Denzel Washington Was Totally Responsible For Major Elvis Casting In Baz Luhrmann’s New Movie (And No, Not Tom Hanks)

Taking on the life of Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Rock, is a massive undertaking. Thankfully, Baz Luhrmann's upcoming movie about the music icon struck the right note with Austin Bulter being cast as the King as seen in the explosive Elvis trailer, which also stars Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. Here's a fun tidbit of trivia regarding Butler's involvement: Luhrmann has revealed it was two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington who was totally responsible for the young actor being cast as Elvis.
MOVIES
Variety

‘She-Hulk’ Disney+ Series to Premiere in August, Drops Trailer

Click here to read the full article. The “She-Hulk” series at Disney+ is officially set to premiere in August. The 10-episode show, which is now officially titled ““She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” will bow on the streamer on Aug. 17. Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed the news at the Disney upfront presentation in New York on Tuesday alongside series star Tatiana Maslany. They also debuted a trailer for the series, which can be seen below. The series centers on lawyer Jennifer Walters (Maslany), cousin of Bruce Banner, who inherits his Hulk powers after she receives a blood transfusion from him. Unlike Bruce, however,...
TV SERIES
Collider

Jason Statham to Star in Action Thriller ‘The Beekeeper’ From Director David Ayer

David Ayer (Suicide Squad) has set up his next film at Miramax per Deadline, which will star none other than Jason Statham (Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw). The Beekeeper, which is described as a fast-paced action thriller, will cover a man's personal path to seek revenge. Additionally, it will somehow be steeped in the deep and intriguing lore of beekeeping.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Stranger Things 4’: Watch the First Eight Minutes Now as Netflix Reveals Feature-Length Runtimes

Click here to read the full article. The wait for more “Stranger Things” is almost over, with the first portion of the Netflix show’s highly anticipated fourth season dropping next Friday. Much has been made of Netflix’s decision to split “Stranger Things 4” into two volumes, with one batch of episodes streaming on May 27 and more being released on July 1. But until now, little was known about how the streamer planned to split up the season. Volume 1 will contain Episodes 1 through 7, with Volume 2 finishing the story with Episodes 8 and 9. Netflix recently revealed that episodes...
TV SERIES
Popculture

HBO Max Officially Orders Spinoff of Hit Show

HBO Max has officially ordered a spinoff of its hit animated series Harley Quinn, and more details on the project have come to light. Harley Quinn series co-creator Patrick Schumacker announced the news at SXSW in March along with other news about Harley Quinn Season 3. Now Warner Bros. has given more details on the show, which will possibly be called Noonan's.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Joseph Morgan Drops Cryptic Message for a Possible Legacies Series Finale Appearance

The series finale of Legacies may include an appearance from Joseph Morgan's Klaus Mikaelson. Legacies was among a number of CW series canceled by the network earlier in the month, joining DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Naomi, In the Dark, Dynasty, Charmed, and Roswell, New Mexico. June 16th marks the day Legacies wraps up Season 4, which also signals the end of The CW's long-running The Vampire Diaries franchise. Legacies and The Originals are both spinoffs of The Vampire Diaries, with Morgan starring in Vampire Diaries and Originals. His character, the first vampire-werewolf hybrid, passed away in The Originals series finale, and now Joseph Morgan is teasing some type of magical resurrection for Legacies' finale.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Teases "Intense" Week of Reshoots With New Set Photos

DC's Black Adam is just a few months away from debuting in theaters, and the cast and crew have been hard at work adding additional footage to the upcoming project. Chronicling the experience has been producer and star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who has been open on social media about the experience of portraying the titular DC antihero. Late Friday night, Johnson took to Instagram to share yet another look at the experience, sharing two new black-and-white behind-the-scenes photos of him acting directly to camera. "Rage against the dying of the light," Johnson's caption reads. "The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing. Intense but productive week of filming – thank you to our hungry and talented production crew – the hardest workers in any room."
MOVIES
ComicBook

Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Revealed With Dan Stevens in Lead Role, Adam Wingard Returns to Direct

After the success of Godzilla vs. Kong last year, both in theaters and on HBO Max, Legendary is moving the MonsterVerse forward with a direct sequel to the film. Adam Wingard, who brought Godzilla vs. Kong to life, is back to helm the follow-up, and we now know who will be leading the charge in front of the camera. Wingard is set to reunite with the star of his acclaimed film The Guest, Dan Stevens.
COMICS
Collider

'The Goldbergs' Family Dynamic Has Suffered By Not Killing Off Jeff Garlin’s Character

When The Goldbergs debuted on ABC in 2013, it became an immediate hit. Watching a family sitcom set in the 1980s feels nostalgic, like reliving one's own childhood. It has been ideal escapist television. Watching the antics of characters like Beverly Goldberg (Wendi McLendon-Covey) and Adam Goldberg (Sean Giambrone) for half an hour feels like a good, light-hearted reminder of how much you loved your own youth.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

DC Films Exec Confirms Plans to Recast Amber Heard in Aquaman 2

It's no secret that fans of the DC Extended Universe are hell-bent on seeing Amber Heard get fired from the Aquaman franchise and the movement has been going on for years now. For a time, it seemed like Warner Bros. and DC Films didn't want to meddle with Amber's legal issues with her former spouse Johnny Depp. However, in a shocking new development, the ever-so-controversial star nearly got removed from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fantastic Four: Bryce Dallas Howard Addresses Invisible Woman Casting Rumors at Fan Event

Marvel Studios has already introduced us to a version of Mr. Fantastic during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so we can probably expect to see the rest of Marvel's first family in an upcoming film. The studio already has a Fantastic Four film in development, but it recently lost director Jon Watts, and not much is known about how far along it was. During a recent press event for Jurassic World Dominion in Mexico City, a fan gave Bryce Dallas Howard a Susan Storm/Invisible Woman Funko Pop due to the actress being rumored for the role and the actress profusely denied it. You can check out the denial in the TikTok below.
MOVIES

