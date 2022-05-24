Cobra Kai Announces New Cast Members Ahead of Season 5

The series finale of Legacies may include an appearance from Joseph Morgan's Klaus Mikaelson. Legacies was among a number of CW series canceled by the network earlier in the month, joining DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Naomi, In the Dark, Dynasty, Charmed, and Roswell, New Mexico. June 16th marks the day Legacies wraps up Season 4, which also signals the end of The CW's long-running The Vampire Diaries franchise. Legacies and The Originals are both spinoffs of The Vampire Diaries, with Morgan starring in Vampire Diaries and Originals. His character, the first vampire-werewolf hybrid, passed away in The Originals series finale, and now Joseph Morgan is teasing some type of magical resurrection for Legacies' finale.
