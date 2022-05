One of our fellow Texas communities is hurting this morning. The Uvalde, Texas tragedy yesterday took 19 precious children and 2 adults from us. Unthinkable, horrifying, and nightmare are words that come to mind. This tragedy struck at the core of our families which are our kids and schools. 19 children and two teachers were killed after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, west of San Antonio. So hard to put thoughts together when something like this happens. And, what do you say or how do you approach it when your kid or kids ask you about what happened? Because this tragedy happened at an elementary school, many kids are going to have questions about it.

UVALDE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO