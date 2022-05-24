ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Free fishing days coming to Kansas, Missouri in June

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sy6ZV_0fp07xSH00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Haven’t had a chance to get out and purchase a fishing license in Kansas or Missouri this year? Well as always, within the first couple weekends in June, you’re in luck.

The first full weekend in June is traditionally free fishing weekend in Kansas, according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks.

Lingering La Niña favors warmer late spring, summer with storms

A fishing license is not needed June 5-6, but those fishing must follow all other regulations, such as length, creel limits and equipment requirements. Beyond those dates, anglers can purchase a Kansas fishing license .

Free fishing days for Missouri will take place the following weekend on June 11-12, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Free boat inspections offered at Missouri lakes

Like in Kansas, aside from not needing permits on those two days, other fishing regulations in Missouri remain in effect during those two days, such as limits on size and number of fish an angler may keep.

Special permits may still be required at some county, city, or private fishing areas.

Trespass laws remain in effect on private property.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 2

Related
tsnews.com

Death to the Bradford pear

Biologists are poisoning trees to save birds and butterflies. Let’s talk about very hungry caterpillars.In Kansas and Missouri, they face an increasingly difficult time finding things to eat. That’s making it ever harder for butterflies and moths to survive.Their populations are shrinking, especially in the Midwest, and the birds that eat them are disappearing, too.The invasive Callery pear trees (also known as Bradford pears, Cleveland pears, etc....
SEDGWICK, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Lifestyle
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing License#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Seyz Goodbye To Boring Steamboat Arabia

The tourism stats are impressive but we can only imagine that most visitors were youngsters who were forced to attend. Now, the sunken boat tour is probably going back to STL . . . The Steamboat Arabia Museum is one of the top tourism draws in Kansas City. It ranked...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Bills go up for Missouri Liberty customers

JOPLIN, Mo. – Liberty customers in Missouri will see an increase in their electric bills soon. On May 17, the Missouri Public Service Commission (MPSC) approved the updated base rates for Empire District Electric Company (doing business as Liberty). (On the Kansas side… Empire customers see a rate decrease)...
LIBERTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
KYTV

100-mile Yard Sale returns to southeast Mo.

GORDONVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The annual 100-mile Yard Sale is back for Memorial Day weekend. We caught up with bargain hunters and vendors that were out Thursday to kick it off. Folks are back for another weekend full of shopping, but for Ramona and Terry Clark, it’s more about spending time together.
MISSOURI STATE
wibwnewsnow.com

Kansas Consumers Get Refund From Ford

More than 300 Kansas consumers have received more than $167,000 in refunds by Ford Motor Company as part of a nationwide settlement over false advertising claims. The refunds are part of a 19.2 million-dollar settlement with Ford over the marketing of its 2013-2014 C-Max hybrids, and the payload capacity of model year 2011 through 2014 Super Duty pickup trucks.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

How gas prices have changed in Kansas in the last week

KANSAS (KSNT) – Gasoline prices, on average, continued to soar past the $4.50 per gallon mark over the last week and into Monday. Diesel, at $5.55 per gallon, has cooled off by two cents from its record high set on May 18, according to AAA. Experts note that while crude oil prices are down from […]
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Another day in America and Kansas: Senseless murder of children and a fifth-grade graduation

The same day that a shooter opened fire at a school in Uvalde, Texas, I attended my son’s fifth-grade graduation. The same day that 19 students from that school died, along with two teachers, I stood next to my husband and applauded after our camera-shy son took a certificate from his teacher. The same day […] The post Another day in America and Kansas: Senseless murder of children and a fifth-grade graduation appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
UVALDE, TX
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy