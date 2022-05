The word "dirty soda" doesn't really have an appetizing sound to it, does it? But once you find out what it is, you may be running to your kitchen to try and recreate it. Dirty Soda has become quite popular on TikTok, but the OG's know that it's actually been a Utah favorite for years now (you know, because of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints dietary restrictions)! At first glance, it looks like a cold brew when you add creamer, but it's a soda.

