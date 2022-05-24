Ferris State ‘Learn to Play Charity Pickleball Event

Pickleball is fast becoming one of the most popular games in the country. On Saturday morning, June 4, at the Ferris State University Racquet and Fitness Center, competitive pickleball players and people interested in learning how to play will have opportunities to pick up a paddle, benefiting the Animal Rescue Coalition of Mecosta County.

The registration cost is $25 per person.

At check-in, registrants can use cash, credit card or write a check payable to “Ferris State University” to enter the charity event.

The “learn” event, which runs from 10 a.m. to noon, has opportunities for 12 years old and up. The “learn” opportunity is for beginners eager to be introduced to the sport. An instructor will teach the game to participants. The registration deadline is Thursday, June 2.

Donations to the Animal Rescue Coalition can be left in a box at the Racquet and Fitness Center front desk. Donors can take old tennis balls home for dogs as a thank you. In addition, a donation wish list is available. Donations will be accepted between May 14 and June 4. Items on the wish list include cat litter, soft dog treats and cat treats.

