Mccomb, MS

McComb man arrested for burglary

By Biancca Ball
 3 days ago

MCCOMB, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man was arrested for residential burglary in Pike County on Monday, May 16.

Deputies said they retrieved surveillance video of a suspect forcibly entering into a home on Marley Lane. The suspect was armed with a pistol, and numerous items of value were taken from the residence.

Charles M. Thompson,18, of McComb, was identified as the suspect. Thompson arrested at his home and charged with burglary of a dwelling, possession of stolen firearm and possession of control substance.

Some of the stolen items were recovered at the home, but detectives are still attempting to locate other items.

WJTV 12

WJTV 12

