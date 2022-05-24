McComb man arrested for burglary

MCCOMB, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man was arrested for residential burglary in Pike County on Monday, May 16.

Deputies said they retrieved surveillance video of a suspect forcibly entering into a home on Marley Lane. The suspect was armed with a pistol, and numerous items of value were taken from the residence.

Charles M. Thompson,18, of McComb, was identified as the suspect. Thompson arrested at his home and charged with burglary of a dwelling, possession of stolen firearm and possession of control substance.

Some of the stolen items were recovered at the home, but detectives are still attempting to locate other items.

