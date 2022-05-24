ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspicious death investigation underway in Greenville

By Jason O. Boyd, Erin Jenkins
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a suspicious death after conducting a welfare check on Tuesday, officials told WNCT.

Officers responded to Spring Forest Condominiums, at the 500 block of Spring Forest Road in Greenville, for a welfare check at a home. Upon entry, they discovered a body. After collecting evidence at the scene, the active investigation has been deemed a suspicious death.

Officials were still on the scene Tuesday evening collecting evidence.

