Suspicious death investigation underway in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a suspicious death after conducting a welfare check on Tuesday, officials told WNCT.

Officers responded to Spring Forest Condominiums, at the 500 block of Spring Forest Road in Greenville, for a welfare check at a home. Upon entry, they discovered a body. After collecting evidence at the scene, the active investigation has been deemed a suspicious death.

Officials were still on the scene Tuesday evening collecting evidence.

