Suspicious death investigation underway in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a suspicious death after conducting a welfare check on Tuesday, officials told WNCT.
Officers responded to Spring Forest Condominiums, at the 500 block of Spring Forest Road in Greenville, for a welfare check at a home. Upon entry, they discovered a body. After collecting evidence at the scene, the active investigation has been deemed a suspicious death.
Officials were still on the scene Tuesday evening collecting evidence.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.
Comments / 0