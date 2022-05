HOUSTON (KIAH) — A teenage boy has died from a shooting incident on Thursday morning in Mission Bend, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the 7000 block of Pavilion Drive in southwest Houston. The preliminary investigation discovered that a 16-year-old boy was outside of his home talking to a person or persons that are possible suspects. An altercation led to shots being fired, and the teen was wounded.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO