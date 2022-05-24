'Insane' tornado touches down near Morton, Texas as severe storms cross state

On Tuesday, May 24th, Lubbock flooded in all the usual places. So why is that? Why is it that we know where it's going to flood yet we do absolutely nothing about it? It's mostly because Lubbock has the most redneck approach to flooding ever. As a matter of fact, the rednecks I know have so much more ingenuity than the City of Lubbock has.

