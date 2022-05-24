ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Documents: Former Cherokee officer put ‘potentially identifying items’ into dumpster after hitting child

By Wesley Thoene
WHO 13
 3 days ago

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) — Court documents revealed more information about a hit-and-run that left a 6-year-old girl with injuries, including a concussion, in Cherokee.

Michael McGee, 52, of Cherokee, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury.

According to a court complaint, there were several children’s swimming pools stacked in the bed of McGee’s pickup as he was driving north on North Roosevelt Avenue Friday around 3:30 p.m.

At the intersection of Indian Street, the 6-year-old girl was with a sibling and a friend and crossing the road. McGee hit the brake, hitting the child. McGee continued north thinking he didn’t hit anyone, documents stated.

Teenage driver hits 8-year-old on bike in Storm Lake, police says

The complaint stated McGee made his way to the city garage where he put the children’s swimming pools and “other potentially identifying items” into a city dumpster. He heard an ambulance was dispatched to the scene and panicked. McGee then returned the pickup home.

Documents explained the 6-year-old suffered bodily injuries, including a concussion. The Iowa State Patrol stated the child was taken to Cherokee Regional Medical Center for her injuries. Trooper Karey Yaneff with the Iowa State Patrol said the child was in stable condition with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Cherokee Police Department confirmed to KCAU 9 Monday that McGee was an officer for the department. City Administrator Eric List told KCAU 9 that McGee resigned in lieu of termination Monday morning.

In regards to the prosecution of the case, Cherokee County Attorney Ryan Kolpin told KCAU 9 that his office will be turning it over to another county attorney or, if need be, to the Iowa Attorney General.

The charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury is a serious misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of between $315 and $1,875.

McGee is scheduled to appear in court on June 2.

WHO 13

