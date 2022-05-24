Liberty police investigate after 3 cars stolen, 10 burglarized

Related
Driver charged in hit-and-run death in KCMO
A man driving a stolen SUV is accused in the hit-and-run death of a man Wednesday night in KCMO.
Man shot at KCMO 7-Eleven in critical condition
One person was shot Thursday night, the car he tried to get away in hit a pole and the victim ended up in a hospital in critical condition.
KCMO officer-involved shooting Friday in Northeast area
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating after Friday night officer-involved shooting in KCMO
Pedestrian killed by suspect driving stolen car in KC
Kansas City police are searching the woods for a suspect who rammed a police cruiser in a stolen car then hit and killed a pedestrian.
tonyskansascity.com
OVERLAND PARK POLICE DESPERATELY SEEKING SUSPECTED DUCK KILLER!!!
An alleged d-bag engaged in a reported bit of animal cruelty so brazen that the po-po have put the public on notice. Overland Park police said the driver stopped but apparently became impatient. That's when officers said the driver ran over a duck and her several ducklings. The driver then left the area.
Daviess Co. man dead, 3 injured after semi, pickup crash
WYANDOTTE COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 5p.m. Thursday in Wyandotte County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2023 Freightliner semi driven by John Mbera, 36, Aurora, Colorado, was eastbound on the ramp from Interstate 70 eastbound to Interstate 635 northbound. The driver failed to negotiate...
Pedestrian killed by suspect fleeing police at I-435, Truman
A pedestrian was killed Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a suspect fleeing from police in a vehicle near Interstate 435 and E. Truman Road.
kchi.com
Two In Custody For Alleged Involuntary Manslaughter
Charges of Alleged involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance, resulted in the arrested of 46-year-old Daisy Lee Maddox of Brookfield and 47-year-old Brandi Lynn Glosser of Chula. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and Chillicothe Police Department booked the two into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. Further details of the investigations have not been released. The warrants were issued by the Livingston County Court. Both are held with no bond allowed.
Pedestrian killed well-known by people who panhandle on Truman Road
He was well-known to the people who panhandle in the area, saying the crash happened so fast he likely did not see it coming.
tonyskansascity.com
Kansas City 2022 Homicide #64: Gunfire Victim Found Dead Near Roadside
Tonight, much less online outrage or political commentary, the Kansas City homicide count continues to escalate at a record breaking pace. Here is tonight's report . . . Tonight just after 8:30 PM, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Dittman in regard to a Shooting. Upon of arrival they were directed toward the side of the road where they found an adult male who had been shot. The male was unresponsive and EMS responded to the scene and pronounced him deceased.
One man wounded by gunfire Thursday afternoon in KCMO
One man was wounded by gunfire Thursday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
Fire damages apartment in Northeast KCMO
Extra firefighters were called to help put out a fire Wednesday night inside an apartment building at North Lawn Avenue and Scarritt Boulevard in KCMO.
kttn.com
Gallatin man killed, Cameron man injured in crash on Interstate 635 in Kansas
A Gallatin man was killed and a person from Cameron was injured in a crash late Thursday afternoon in Wyandotte County, Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports 51-year-old Dwayne Stout of Gallatin died Thursday night three hours after the crash occurred on Interstate 635. The body was taken to Frontier Forensics for further examination.
Driver in deadly Johnson County train crash won’t be charged
A Johnson County man won't be charged after the car he was driving crashed into a train in Stilwell, Kansas, leaving three passengers dead.
tonyskansascity.com
Kansas City Woman Charged With Decapitating Son Ruled Cray
Today we get an update on one of the most horrific crimes in local history. Here's the postscript and wrist slap . . . Tasha Haefs, 35, who appeared in court virtually with her attorney, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of her son, Karvel Stevens. Haefs is accused of killing and decapitating Karvel and a dog inside a home in the 7300 block of Indiana Avenue on Feb. 15.
kjluradio.com
Kansas City woman gets probation after Benton County deputy finds her in possession of four pounds of meth
A second person arrested in Benton County last summer with four pounds of methamphetamine pleads guilty. Leilani Smith of Kansas City pleaded down to one count of second-degree drug trafficking on Tuesday. She was sentenced to five years supervised probation. It was last June when a deputy stopped to question...
Police seek vehicle possibly connected to Independence homicide
Independence police are asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle possibly connected a homicide that happened last week.
Sugar Creek, Missouri, man accused of stealing 36 guns from store
A Sugar Creek, Missouri, is accused of stealing 36 guns from a gun store in Lone Jack, Missouri.
Convicted killer faces another murder charge in KCMO
A man who served time for murder is accused in another killing.
Woman tortured for two days at Lake Arrowhead shares traumatic experience
A woman who was tortured at a home in Lake Arrowhead, Missouri, earlier this month is speaking for the very first time since the incident.
