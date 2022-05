GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (TCD) -- A 52-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison this week for abandoning her dead newborn in a wooded area almost 30 years ago. Court records show on May 24, a judge handed Gail Ritchey a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 15 years. Her case has been ongoing for nearly three years. Ritchey was indicted June 6, 2019, on charges of aggravated murder and murder for the death of her newborn child, but her case was scheduled and rescheduled several times.

GEAUGA COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO