ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Look: College Football World Reacts To USC Recruit Video

By Matt Audilet
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's not often you see a 6-foot-5, 320 lbs man move like this. On Tuesday, the USC Trojans football program posted a video of incoming JUCO transfer Cooper Lovelace...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
vnexplorer.net

Alabama, USC cash in: Winners and losers of college football transfer portal

Alabama, Southern Cal and Nebraska bolstered their rosters, while defending national champion Georgia lost players to SEC rivals. The one-time transfer rule allowing players to switch schools without losing a year of eligibility had already transformed roster management across the Football Bowl Subdivision. And then came legislation related to name,...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX Sports

Will USC win the Pac-12 in Lincoln Riley's first season?

During Lincoln Riley's tenure at Oklahoma, his teams annually featured an elite offense that was often paired with a mediocre defense. Since then, he's moved on to USC and the Pac-12, which could be an ideal environment for his style. Joel Klatt and Colin Cowherd discussed their expectations for Riley's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Three-star RB Roderick Robinson II to make commitment live Thursday on CBS Sports HQ

Roderick Robinson II, a 6-foot-1, 230-pound running back from Lincoln High School in San Diego, California, will make his college announcement on Thursday at 1 p.m. live on CBS Sports HQ. He has narrowed his finalists down to Arizona, Auburn, Cal, Georgia, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M and UCLA. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Will USC's Lincoln Riley or Oklahoma's Brent Venables have a better year one? I Number One Ranked Show

Fox Sports’ RJ Young introduces a new segment, “New Faces in New Places.” RJ breaks down new head coaches at big programs across the country, and examines who will do better in their debut season. RJ projects how Lincoln Riley will fare in year one with the USC Trojans and how Brent Venables will do in his first year with the Oklahoma Sooners by examining their schedule, star players, and recruits. Tune in to see who RJ predicts will have a better year one.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
State
Virginia State
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
SLAM

Meet SLAM’s 2022 High School Boys All Americans

The future of college basketball has arrived. SLAM’s 2022 High School Boys All Americans are an elite group of certified bucket-getters who are already making serious waves on the court. From Amari Bailey to Naismith Player of the Year Dariq Whitehead, here’s who we’ve selected to our SLAM All...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

LeBron Has 3-Word Reaction To Lakers' Coaching Hire

LeBron James has taken to social media to react to the Los Angeles Lakers' head coaching hire. According to multiple reports - which appear to have been confirmed by the Lakers star - the Western Conference franchise is hiring Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham. LeBron has a three-word reaction...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
knock-la.com

You Simply Should Not Believe Anything Rick Caruso Says

Anti-abortion developer Rick Caruso is running for mayor to “clean up LA.” His meaningless tagline runs as a thread throughout his bold blanket policy promises. Caruso is the lone billionaire running for mayor this cycle, and he’s able to self-fund his campaign (so far, he’s spent around $23-$25 million of his own money). If you live in LA, you’ve probably seen one of the ubiquitous TV and digital ads, mailers, or yard signs, often illegally placed in public medians (which is an ethics violation), that his personal fortune has afforded him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fightnews.com

IBF 37th Annual Convention Underway in Long Beach, CA

The classy Westin Hotel in Long Beach, California, plays host to the 37th annual IBF convention this year. Activities got underway this morning with a closed meeting of the board of directors. The full board was in attendance, headed by IBF president Daryl J. Peoples, joined by Ratings Chairman George Martinez, Championship Committee Chairman Carlos Ortiz, Jr., Treasurer Randy Neumann, Secretary Levi Martinez, Legal Counsel Linda Pope Torres and board members Ben Keilty, Pete Podgorski and Melvina Lathan. Each officer presented their preliminary reports, which will be fully presented during the open session of the convention, as well as other matters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Usc Trojans Football#American Football#Butler Community College#Trojans
InsideHook

A Night at This Luxury Ranch Comes With a Cookout by One of LA’s Top Chefs

We’re not trying to stress you out, but this summer is predicted to be more chaotic. expensive than ever before. There is good news, though: You live in Southern California. This means whether the monotony of your routine has left you in need of an adventure, stress at work has got you craving spa time or the humdrum of the same boring meals has you in need of a culinary sojourn, you’ll be able to find your fix this summer within a few hours of Los Angeles by car. No sky-high prices for airplane tickets and anxiety-inducing security lines required.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Channel

California mayor resigns amid baseball stadium deal scandal

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The mayor of the Southern California city of Anaheim is resigning amid a swirling political scandal over the sale of Angel Stadium to the baseball team. Paul S. Meyer, lawyer for Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu, says in a statement that the mayor is quitting his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA.com

2022 L.A. Fleet Week part four – U.S.S Portland & U.S.S. Essex

Gayle Anderson reports from The Port of Los Angeles where L.A. Fleet Week 2022 preparations are underway, following its cancellation due to the pandemic. The event is timed to coincide with Fleet Week New York for the first time ever. In addition, 2022 L.A. Fleet Week is being celebrated in two locations, The Battleship Iowa Museum and at Berth 46 at The Port of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Katie Britt, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks in Alabama Senate runoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate is going to a June runoff between Katie Britt and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who overcame losing former President Donald Trump's endorsement to remain a contender for the GOP nomination. The candidates are seeking the Senate seat now...
MONTGOMERY, AL
disneydining.com

Disney Executive Named In FBI Probe As Part of “Cabal” Pulling Political Strings

When it comes to business in Anaheim, California, no one is bigger than Disney. The Disneyland Resort employs thousands of employees and brings millions of dollars into the city every year. For a long time, Disney pretty much got everything they wanted from the local government, including a $1 per year lease on one of its parking garages. Disney pays $1 per year to the city of Anaheim for use of the Mickey and Friends garage and gets to keep the rest of the money — and it currently charges $30 per vehicle, $40 if you want preferred parking.
ANAHEIM, CA
L.A. Weekly

Two Nights of Fear in Long Beach

Two Nights of Fear in Long Beach: Local punk vets Fear will be playing their classic The Record album in its entirety, for two nights in a row in Long Beach. Not to be missed. It’s been nine years since Fear rerecorded their classic debut The Record album is The Fear Record. And 22 years since their last album of brand new material — 2000’s American Beer. Yet Lee Ving and crew have consistently gotten out there and performed live. Because we all love “I Love Livin’ in the City” and “I Don’t Care About You.”
LONG BEACH, CA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
514K+
Followers
62K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy