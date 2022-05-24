Look: College Football World Reacts To USC Recruit Video
It's not often you see a 6-foot-5, 320 lbs man move like this. On Tuesday, the USC Trojans football program posted a video of incoming JUCO transfer Cooper Lovelace...thespun.com
It's not often you see a 6-foot-5, 320 lbs man move like this. On Tuesday, the USC Trojans football program posted a video of incoming JUCO transfer Cooper Lovelace...thespun.com
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0