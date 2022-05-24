Animal sexuality may not be as binary as we're led to believe, according to new book

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Mick North, founding member of Gun Control Network and the father of one of the children killed at Dunblane Primary School in Scotland. A common refrain since the Uvalde school shooting is, the U.S. is the only country where this happens. Well, nearly 30 years ago, it happened in Scotland. A man killed 16 students and a teacher at Dunblane Primary School. Dunblane parents became vocal activists, and soon after, the U.K. passed strict gun control laws. There has not been a school shooting in the U.K. since. Mick North was one of those parents. His 5-year-old daughter Sophie was killed in the massacre, and he helped start the group now known as Gun Control Network. Mick North, thank you for joining us today.

1 DAY AGO