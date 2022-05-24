ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Animal sexuality may not be as binary as we're led to believe, according to new book

By Interviews
NPR
 4 days ago

Audio will be available later today. NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer...

www.npr.org

NPR

Encore: The United States' only native parrot is being studied, to save it

We know the bird can mimic human speech; now a researcher is trying to understand parrot-to-parrot communication. He's looking at the red-crowned parrot, which is the only parrot native to the U.S. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. All right, let's talk about parrots. Does Polly want a cracker? I mean, what does...
NPR

Insights on Uvalde from an activist who worked to make the U.K. safer

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Mick North, founding member of Gun Control Network and the father of one of the children killed at Dunblane Primary School in Scotland. A common refrain since the Uvalde school shooting is, the U.S. is the only country where this happens. Well, nearly 30 years ago, it happened in Scotland. A man killed 16 students and a teacher at Dunblane Primary School. Dunblane parents became vocal activists, and soon after, the U.K. passed strict gun control laws. There has not been a school shooting in the U.K. since. Mick North was one of those parents. His 5-year-old daughter Sophie was killed in the massacre, and he helped start the group now known as Gun Control Network. Mick North, thank you for joining us today.
NPR

Mona Fort, who died of COVID, is remembered with 'My Way' by Frank Sinatra

Kathryn Redmond remembers Mona Fort, who died from COVID at age 67, with the song My Way by Frank Sinatra. The song accompanied the photo tribute at her funeral. More than 1 million people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. NPR has been remembering some of those who died through the music that gave their lives meaning. We call these tributes Songs of Remembrance. Today, we're meeting Kathryn Redmond, who's remembering her cousin Mona Fort of St. Louis, Mo., with "My Way" by Frank Sinatra.
NPR

What does a black hole sound like? NASA has an answer

NASA has been capturing awesome - and for once the word is justified - images from outer space for more than 60 years, the blue marble of Earth, the auroras of Jupiter, the Andromeda Galaxy, millions of light-years away. But what does outer space sound like? Maybe this. (SOUNDBITE OF...
ASTRONOMY
NPR

Movies you missed: Back to the Future

HUMPHREY BOGART: (As Rick Blaine) Here's looking at you, kid. CLARK GABLE: (As Rhett Butler) Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn. MARLON BRANDO: (As Terry Malloy) I could have been a contender. BETTE DAVIS: (As Margo Channing) Fasten your seatbelts. CUBA GOODING JR: (As Rod Tidwell) Show me...
MOVIES
NPR

Jorge Drexler's 'Tinta y Tiempo' navigates connection during social isolation

JORGE DREXLER: (Singing in Spanish). SIMON: He's been writing and performing songs for more than 30 years, with seven Latin Grammys and one Academy Award to his name. And his latest album, "Tinta Y Tiempo" navigates the complexities of touch and connection after so much time of social isolation. Jorge Drexler joins us now from his home in Madrid. Thanks so much for being with us.
MUSIC
NPR

Alyssa Gaines is named National Youth Poet Laureate

To celebrate Poetry Month, we met the four finalists vying for the title of 2022 National Youth Poet Laureate back in April. ALYSSA GAINES: I'm Alyssa Gaines. ISABELLA RAMIREZ: My name is Isabella Ramirez. ELIZABETH SHVARTS: I go by Liz. JESSICA KIM: I'm Jessica Kim. CHANG: All four of those...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

Disney+ Bolsters ‘Star Wars’ Lineup With Younglings Series ‘Young Jedi Adventures’, Animated Anthology ‘Tales Of The Jedi’

Click here to read the full article. Disney+ will further expand its lineup of Star Wars content with a pair of upcoming series, Tales Of The Jedi and Young Jedi Adventures. The two shows were revealed during the three-day Star Wars Celebration 2022 event at the Anaheim Convention Center. The first to premiere later this year on the Disney streaming platform is Tales Of The Jedi. An anthology series comprised of original animated shorts, Tales of The Jedi will tout stories featuring Jedi from the prequel era and will debut in the fall. The newly-revealed series will be the second Star Wars...
NFL

