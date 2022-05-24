Animal sexuality may not be as binary as we're led to believe, according to new book

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Love on the Spectrum creator Cian O'Clery and participant Kaelynn Partlow about what the show, which follows people on the autism spectrum as they date, means to them. SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:. A new show on Netflix chronicles the challenges of dating for people on the...
RAY Liotta, the brilliant actor who made his name in Martin Scorsese's crime classic Goodfellas, has passed away. The star died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming Dangerous Waters, according to Deadline. There were no signs of foul play or anything suspicious about the death,...
WHEN Simon Thomas' wife Gemma started to experience headaches, GPs dismissed the symptoms. Not letting up, Gemma, 40, went to her local surgery three times, complaining of night sweats, bruising and fatigue. In November 2017 she developed a bruise on her thigh and her headaches became severe. She was told...
We know the bird can mimic human speech; now a researcher is trying to understand parrot-to-parrot communication. He's looking at the red-crowned parrot, which is the only parrot native to the U.S. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. All right, let's talk about parrots. Does Polly want a cracker? I mean, what does...
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Mick North, founding member of Gun Control Network and the father of one of the children killed at Dunblane Primary School in Scotland. A common refrain since the Uvalde school shooting is, the U.S. is the only country where this happens. Well, nearly 30 years ago, it happened in Scotland. A man killed 16 students and a teacher at Dunblane Primary School. Dunblane parents became vocal activists, and soon after, the U.K. passed strict gun control laws. There has not been a school shooting in the U.K. since. Mick North was one of those parents. His 5-year-old daughter Sophie was killed in the massacre, and he helped start the group now known as Gun Control Network. Mick North, thank you for joining us today.
Kathryn Redmond remembers Mona Fort, who died from COVID at age 67, with the song My Way by Frank Sinatra. The song accompanied the photo tribute at her funeral. More than 1 million people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. NPR has been remembering some of those who died through the music that gave their lives meaning. We call these tributes Songs of Remembrance. Today, we're meeting Kathryn Redmond, who's remembering her cousin Mona Fort of St. Louis, Mo., with "My Way" by Frank Sinatra.
NASA has been capturing awesome - and for once the word is justified - images from outer space for more than 60 years, the blue marble of Earth, the auroras of Jupiter, the Andromeda Galaxy, millions of light-years away. But what does outer space sound like? Maybe this. (SOUNDBITE OF...
HUMPHREY BOGART: (As Rick Blaine) Here's looking at you, kid. CLARK GABLE: (As Rhett Butler) Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn. MARLON BRANDO: (As Terry Malloy) I could have been a contender. BETTE DAVIS: (As Margo Channing) Fasten your seatbelts. CUBA GOODING JR: (As Rod Tidwell) Show me...
JORGE DREXLER: (Singing in Spanish). SIMON: He's been writing and performing songs for more than 30 years, with seven Latin Grammys and one Academy Award to his name. And his latest album, "Tinta Y Tiempo" navigates the complexities of touch and connection after so much time of social isolation. Jorge Drexler joins us now from his home in Madrid. Thanks so much for being with us.
To celebrate Poetry Month, we met the four finalists vying for the title of 2022 National Youth Poet Laureate back in April. ALYSSA GAINES: I'm Alyssa Gaines. ISABELLA RAMIREZ: My name is Isabella Ramirez. ELIZABETH SHVARTS: I go by Liz. JESSICA KIM: I'm Jessica Kim. CHANG: All four of those...
Tom Cruise made a sequel to "Top Gun." And you know where that leads - the danger zone. I'm avoiding singing it, but it's in your head. Tim Greiving reports on the classic soundtrack. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) TIM GREIVING, BYLINE: The new "Top Gun: Maverick" opens the exact same way...
Click here to read the full article. Disney+ will further expand its lineup of Star Wars content with a pair of upcoming series, Tales Of The Jedi and Young Jedi Adventures. The two shows were revealed during the three-day Star Wars Celebration 2022 event at the Anaheim Convention Center.
The first to premiere later this year on the Disney streaming platform is Tales Of The Jedi. An anthology series comprised of original animated shorts, Tales of The Jedi will tout stories featuring Jedi from the prequel era and will debut in the fall.
The newly-revealed series will be the second Star Wars...
