Biloxi, MS

There was no lifeguard on duty when Louisiana toddler drowned at Margaritaville

By Justin Mitchell
 3 days ago

There was not a lifeguard on duty at the Margaritaville resort in Biloxi on Sunday when a 2-year-old boy drowned while in the swimming pool, police told the Sun Herald.

Biloxi police initially told the Sun Herald a lifeguard was on duty. But Capt. Milton Houseman said Tuesday it was actually pool attendants that were present during the incident.

The pool attendants are CPR certified, he said. Life-saving measures were performed on the Port Allen, Louisiana, boy at the resort before he was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

The child and his family were visiting the Mississippi Coast and staying at Margaritaville. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said he does not release names in pediatric deaths.

Margaritaville requires hotel guests to sign a waiver when they check in saying they are responsible for everyone in their party, including children, said Tessy Lambert, spokesperson for the resort. Safety signs and pool rules are posted at all entrances to the pool area.

An investigation is ongoing, but police are right now “classifying this as a horrible accident,” Houseman said.

Sun Herald reporter Mary Perez contributed to this report.

Margaritaville Resort Biloxi will reopen March 10 after being damaged in late October by Hurricane Zeta. Mary Perez/meperez@sunherald.com

Kevin Jackson
3d ago

It's so sad. we as parents have to be more mindful of situations our kids are around. A child can drown in the tub left unattended just for a minute.

