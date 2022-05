It’s damned if he does, damned if he doesn’t when it comes to Sergey Kovalev and his weight-making travails. Earlier this month, the former longtime Russian light heavyweight titlist made his debut at the cruiserweight limit (200lbs) against Tervel Pulev at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California in the headliner of a Triller Fight Club card. This was Kovalev’s first fight in nearly two-and-a-half years. The last time he fought he was in November 2019, when he was stopped by Canelo Alvarez in the 11th round of their 175-pound title bout.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO