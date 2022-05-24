ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

Belleville man caught in pornography sting, sentenced to federal prison for sex crimes

By Devese Ursery
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 3 days ago

A Belleville man was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison on child sex-related crimes after he was nabbed in a federal pornography sting.

Kenneth Rodgers, 24, pleaded guilty in the United States District Court in St. Louis in November to one count of receiving child pornography and one count of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, according to court documents.

Rodgers also is facing charges of production of child pornography in the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Illinois.

Rodgers was caught in a sex sting in March of 2020 after traveling from Illinois to Brentwood, Missouri thinking he would be meeting up with a 14-year-old boy for sex.

But Rodgers had mistakenly contacted the boy’s older, adult brother on the dating app, Grindr. The older brother is a sergeant with the St. Louis County Police Department investigating online child sexual exploitation, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Eastern Missouri.

Rodgers continued conversations with whom he believed to be the 14-year-old into June. Using a variety of apps, he unknowingly sent images of child pornography to the officer.

Investigators found 199 photos and 88 videos containing child pornography on Rodgers’ phone.

This case was investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Assistant United States Attorney Jillian Anderson is prosecuting the case.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Belleville, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
City
Belleville, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Child Pornography#Violent Crime#The U S District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
821
Followers
221
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy