ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Neo-Nazi Leader Planned Attacks on Minorities, Media, and Cops: Court Docs

By Mack Lamoureux
Vice
Vice
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates. The leader of a neo-Nazi terror group in Michigan was sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday after spending years preparing to kill police and minorities and attack the headquarters of VICE News in an effort to hasten a “coming race...

www.vice.com

Comments / 272

Politically Heard
3d ago

Four years is too short. Time flies and before we know it, they may actually do it. All of them should be looking at 20 years or more.

Reply(32)
124
Bad O Knows
3d ago

An attack on any Group of People is an attack on all. We have to stand-up to these Domestic Terrorist Groups. They hate not because they have to but because they want to blame others for their shortfalls.

Reply
53
Chase Robin
3d ago

if they are planning and doing acts of terrorism on American soil..then why aren't they being hunted down Like Isis...

Reply(3)
68
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
City
Detroit, MI
State
Maryland State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
HipHopWired

“Welcome To The Slave House”: Another Black Employee Has Filed A Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against Telsa

There are a number of reasons people, particularly Black people, have concerns when it comes to Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. But all of his Trump-backing and “free speech” advocacy (which we all know will inevitably include hate speech and dangerous propaganda and misinformation) aside, Black folks are wary because Musk is responsible for Telsa […]
FREMONT, CA
The Independent

Senator who has received $1m from NRA runs into a locked door trying to avoid Texas shooting questions

A United States senator who has taken more than $1m in donations from the National Rifle Association ran into a locked door as he tried to dodge gun control questions.Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, has received $1,269,486 from the gun rights group, according to the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence.Mr Johnson was asked about gun control by a CNN reporter the day after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.The elected official stayed silent and tried tunsuccessfully to get into an office on Capitol Hill as...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

911 dispatcher to be fired after asking caller why she was whispering as Buffalo shooting unfolded around her

A 911 dispatcher is set to be fired after asking a supermarket worker why she was whispering as the Buffalo mass shooting unfolded around her.Latisha Rogers, an assistant office manager at Tops Friendly Markets, called the emergency services as the violence which killed 10 people took place.Now city authorities are investigating the incident as Ms Rogers says the dispatcher hung up on her and officials say they plan to sack the worker later this month.“I proceeded to whisper because I didn’t know how many people there were in the store or anything, I didn’t want to be heard,” Ms...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#Vice News#Violent Crime#Neo Nazi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
Washington Examiner

Gun control not the answer to mass shootings: Poll

While mass shootings like the recent slayings at a Buffalo supermarket are typically followed with new calls for gun control, most voters believe that is not the answer, and an overwhelming majority say it’s impossible to stop the gun killings. In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, likely voters quizzed...
BUFFALO, NY
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
81K+
Followers
19K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy