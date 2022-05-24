ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DJ Brittany Sky’s Favorite Tracks From Her Billboard MusicCon Set

By Quincy Green
 3 days ago

DJ, Host, & Influencer Brittany Sky kept the vibes high during Billboard’s inaugural MusicCon presented by Smirnoff. During Billboard’s Las Vegas takeover, Brittany had fans dancing nonstop at the Smirnoff Lemonade Lounge and even opened for Ty Dolla $ign’s headlining performance. She managed to stay cool throughout the party by sipping on the new Smirnoff Neon Lemonade ICE in the peach flavor. “I feel like I’m a different person when I’m getting ready, driving, going to the club, relaxing, etc — these songs are all reflective of my different moods or what I’m going through at the present moment,” she told Billboard.

Check out some of Brittany’s favorite songs from her setlist here:

After 5 long years, Kendrick Lamar returned with his highly-anticipated album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers . “Father Time” features a beautiful chorus from singer/songwriter Sampha and is one of the most introspective tracks on this project. Although “Father Time” was just released May 13th, it will be remembered as one of Kendrick’s most impactful tracks.

When discussing the explosion of Afrobeats across the world, you have to mention the Nigerian superstar Burna Boy. “Last Last” is the lead single from his forthcoming album, Love Damini , which is due in June. The high-energy track features a sample from R&B legend Toni Braxton’s “He Wasn’t Man Enough” & will keep you dancing all summer.

Former One Direction star Harry Styles’ latest single “As It Was” debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and currently sits at #2. This infectious, summertime track is Harry’s biggest single release to date and has fans eager to hear his brand new album, Harry’s House , which drops May 20th. Styles continues to deliver massive pop records that music fans cannot get enough of.

In 2021, Louisiana native Rob49 demanded the rap game’s attention with a solo single called “Vulture Island” and his buzz has only grown since then. This year, he followed up with an even stronger remix “Vulture Island V2” featuring the Billboard chart-topping rap star Lil Baby. The braggadocious bars & classic trap production will set the mood for a night out with your crew.

Kehlani released “everything” as a part of their most recent album, blue water road. This song is a different vibe than the rest of this playlist, but Kehlani’s vulnerability about being in love is something we can all relate to. Kehlani shows off their ability to rhyme on the second verse, surrounded by an unforgettable vocal performance throughout the track.

Last but not least, Brittany leaves us on a high note with “Crazy Tings” by Tems. Tems’ vocals are second to none, so it isn’t hard to realize why superstars like Drake, Wizkid, and Future have had some of their biggest tracks to date with the Nigerian singer featured. “Crazy Tings” is one of the most popular Afrobeat songs out right now and will make you start dancing no matter the occasion.

