Stuck cat rescued from underneath car in Florida

May 24 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida came to the rescue of a cat that became stuck while apparently attempting to climb into the undercarriage of a vehicle.

The Seminole County Sheriff's office said deputies responded to help a resident in the Oviedo area who found a cat with the front half of its body stuck in the undercarriage of the car.

Photos from the rescue show a deputy on the ground carefully extracting the frightened feline.

The sheriff's office said the cat was safely removed.