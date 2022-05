Miami Springs City Manager William Alonso and City Planner Chris Heid need to promptly resign. If not, the council needs to protect the taxpayers by terminating them. Let’s review. A few years ago Alonso and Heid, along with departed former city attorney Dan Espino concocted the great debacle known as the Gateway District. The previous council including Councilman Best and then Councilwoman Mitchell supported its creation. Residents roared their disapproval when they found out but it was too late. In their submissiveness to the owner of the Circle Theater property and eager developers licking their chops at such a compliant administration, they betrayed the residents of MS by allowing increased density (more apartments) and inadequate parking. To her credit, then Councilwoman Mitchell voted against allowing smaller apartments and decreased parking requirements but it was too late. The rest of the council had submitted to their overlords.

MIAMI SPRINGS, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO