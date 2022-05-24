US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;73;54;77;55;Partly sunny;S;6;46%;5%;9. Albuquerque, NM;73;46;79;53;Partly sunny, warmer;NNE;8;21%;0%;12. Anchorage, AK;59;44;60;46;Partly sunny;SSW;7;50%;1%;5. Asheville, NC;80;58;72;62;A t-storm around;SE;8;78%;90%;3. Atlanta, GA;83;67;77;67;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;8;77%;83%;3. Atlantic City, NJ;64;57;64;59;Breezy;E;16;65%;22%;5. Austin,...www.manisteenews.com
