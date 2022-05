GILLETTE, Wyo. — On Saturday, the Campbell County Rockpile Museum will join a widespread celebration of a hunting system humans created thousands of years ago. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., locals can celebrate World Atlatl Day with Museum Educator Stephan Zacharias. They can throw atlatls with darts in the field behind the museum, testing their throwing talent with these tools that date back to seasonal migrations of the people of the Late Plains Archaic period. Dart points and atlatl parts have been found at Powder River Basin archeological sites, including the Spring Creek Cave in the Big Horn Mountains, Rockpile Museum’s news release stated.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO