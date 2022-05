Hopkinton Youth & Family Services, together with Hopkinton Organizing for Prevention, announced three workshops to be held in June at the Hopkinton Public Library. On June 1 from 7-9 p.m., the Hopkinton-based Mental Health Collaborative will present a program for parents and caregivers called Let’s Talk About Mental Health. The program is designed to help participants become more mental health literate — how to talk about mental health with children, when and how to get help, and more.

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO