MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Chittenden County Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale is dropping out of the race for the U.S. House of Representatives. The Democrat launched her campaign in January following Congressman Peter Welch’s announcement he would seek to replace Sen. Patrick Leahy. Thursday was the deadline for candidates to file for the August primary. Ram Hinsdale filed to run for U.S. House and state Senate, but she confirms to WCAX that she is no longer running for the House seat and is instead endorsing Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint.

CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT ・ 16 HOURS AGO