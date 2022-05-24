ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotsylvania County, VA

Glen Allen High School band director accused of indecent liberties with a minor in Spotsylvania

By Kassidy Hammond
 3 days ago

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The band director at Glen Allen High School was arrested Friday, on a warrant from Spotsylvania County, after being accused of taking indecent liberties with a minor, according to police. The teacher is currently on unpaid administrative leave, according to Henrico County.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said an anonymous tip was sent to the county’s department of social services alleging an inappropriate relationship by 41-year-old Ryan Addair, the former band director at Chancellor High School.

Police said the complaint was immediately given to the Sheriff’s Office Child Victim Unit to investigate. Police said they interviewed the known victim who was a student of Addair and found evidence of the alleged crimes.

According to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, the offenses reportedly occurred between March 1 and March 30, 2020 at two different locations. The release states that Addair has not been employed with Spotsylvania County Public Schools since June 30, 2020.

Addair posted on Facebook less than one week later, on July 5, 2020, introducing himself as the new band/orchestra director for Glen Allen High School in Henrico County.

When 8News reached out to Henrico County Schools for comment, a spokesperson said, “Mr. Addair is currently on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of legal proceedings.”

Addair was incarcerated originally in Henrico County and then transferred to Rappahannock Regional Jail. He was arraigned on May 23rd in Spotsylvania Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court where he was given a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

