ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

19 children, 2 adults dead in shooting at elementary school in Uvalde, Texas

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUVALDE, Texas — The death toll from the shooting at a Texas elementary school has risen to 19 children and two adults, officials said. Sen. Roland Gutierrez said he was briefed by state police on the latest fatalities at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a heavily Latino community about 85 miles...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Uvalde school police chief faulted in shooting response

The police official blamed for not sending officers in more quickly to stop the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting is the chief of the school system's small police force, a unit dedicated ordinarily to building relationships with students and responding to the occasional fight. Preparing for mass shootings is a small...
UVALDE, TX
KTLA

LAUSD announces new school safety measures in response to Texas shooting

Following the deadly mass shooting in Texas that shook the nation, the Los Angeles Unified School District announced Thursday that it will be expanding on-campus safety measures. L.A. Unified Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said the district will be changing communications protocols and investing in new technology to enhance safety at schools. “Since Columbine, Sandy Hook, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Pennsylvania State
City
El Paso, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Uvalde, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Uvalde County, TX
WSLS

Virginia lawmakers, officials react to Texas elementary school shooting that killed at least 21

After the tragic shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed at least 21 people, lawmakers and leaders across the country and reacting to the news. The Robb Elementary School shooting, which happened in Uvalde, Texas, took the lives of at least 19 students and two adults. The gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was reportedly killed by authorities.
UVALDE, TX
News 8 KFMB

'FBI' season finale pulled after Texas deadly shooting

LOS ANGELES — CBS pulled the season finale of “FBI” after a deadly elementary school shooting in Texas. The network said Tuesday that it will not air the show’s season four finale titled “Prodigal Son.” The decision was made by CBS after a gunman killed at least 18 students and three adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
spectrumnews1.com

Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill, gun policy debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats’ first attempt at responding to the back-to-back mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, failed in the Senate Thursday as Republicans blocked a domestic terrorism bill that would have opened debate on difficult questions surrounding hate crimes and gun safety. Senate Majority Leader Chuck...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#Latino#The Associated Press#Texans#Txdps Texas Rangers
ktxs.com

Governor Greg Abbott gives update on Robb Elementary School shooting

UVALDE, Texas — UPDATE: Governor Greg Abbott will hold a press conference today at 12:30 PM following a briefing to provide an update on the state’s coordinated response on the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde. He will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan,...
UVALDE, TX
ocscanner.news

NEW JERSEY: ATTORNEY GENERAL ISSUES THE FOLLOWING STATEMENT ON SCHOOL SAFETY

Today, 14 children and one teacher at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas were killed, and others injured, in a mass shooting. Nothing about this is normal. We do not have to accept that we live in a country where children are shot just for going to school. My heart goes out to the families of the victims, and we must all do everything we can to end the epidemic of gun violence.
UVALDE, TX
CBS LA

Texas ISD on lockdown after reports of active shooter

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An independent school district in southwest Texas is on lockdown after reports of an active shooter.The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported Tuesday at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students. There were no immediate reports of injuries.Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available. The department said on Facebook that people should avoid the area because it was an "active police scene."School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.The district said that the city's civic center will be used as a reunification center and that parents will be able to pick up their children there once everyone is accounted for.Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools to operate on modified lockdown on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools will operate on a modified lockdown on Wednesday as an added precautionary measure.The district made the decision after the deadly shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday. "Only persons with a prescheduled appointment will be permitted to enter any facility during the modified lockdown. Materials will be sent to schools to assist staff with discussions with students, and additional student and staff support will be available for anyone who needs it," the district said in a release.The district said staff and families will be notified of the modified lockdown through a robocall on Wednesday morning. The district's statement on the deadly shooting in Texas can be found below:"We are heartbroken by the horrific tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. At no time should the tranquility of school become the nightmare it has today. We grieve with the family members of the victims, and our thoughts are with the leadership, staff, children, families, and the entire Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District as they face the days ahead following such a tragedy."
PITTSBURGH, PA
WGN Radio

Ashleigh Banfield on Texas elementary school shooting: ‘I fell back in my chair and thought, “Not again”‘

“Banfield” host Ashleigh Banfield joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to react to the tragic news of a deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where 18 children and 2 adults, including the shooter, are dead. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy