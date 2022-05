PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The man in charge of safety in Philadelphia Public Schools is talking about what the district is doing in the wake of the Texas school tragedy. “Right now the fear in our system is real,” chief of school safety Kevin Bethel said. “These are the incidents that keep you up, the concern that someone could come to your school and do harm to your child.” Kevin Bethel is watching the safety of staff and students even more closely Wednesday. It comes after Tuesday’s heart-wrenching Texas school massacre. An incident Bethel says no one can prepare for. “It’s not natural to...

3 DAYS AGO