Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Two people have been charged after a Thursday afternoon argument in Storm Lake led to drug and weapon charges being filed. Officers were called to the 700 block of Michigan Street around 3:45 where several people were found to be arguing over what police call a domestic issue. Further investigation revealed one of the parties was in allegedly in possession of an illegal substance which led to 30-year-old Thelma Edward being charged with possession of marijuana.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO