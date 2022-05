CINCINNATI — The Caleb Kilian hype train might be at full steam. But the Caleb Kilian arrival might not be as imminent as some of those waiting might think. The big right-hander with the power stuff and the dominant start to the season at Triple-A Iowa is not in the discussion for a major-league debut to start one of Monday’s doubleheader games, or for later in the week, manager David Ross said Thursday.

