ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

APD investigating suspicious death on west side

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eyHqL_0fozuei100

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that occurred near 98th St. and Central Ave. On Tuesday, APD was dispatched after receiving reports that a man was dead outside the house. No other information is available at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 2

Related
KRQE News 13

APD searching for man accused of murder in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has identified 22-year-old Tayven Lee White as the suspect in a shooting at the Four Hills Studios in the area of Central and Eubank. According to police, White, another man, and the victim, 40-year-old Charles Carter, got into an argument about Carter being physically abusive to White’s sister. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Two in custody following standoff in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police have taken two individuals into custody following a brief standoff near Coors and Bluewater. Police say the standoff started when a person fled a stolen vehicle and became barricaded inside of a convenience store at the intersection. No additional information has been released.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspected bosque arsonist to stay behind bars until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected bosque arsonist with a lengthy criminal history will remain behind bars until trial but whether she’s competent to stand trial is already being questioned. Cristina Noble was arrested last week and accused of intentionally setting a dozen fires in the bosque near Second Street and Woodward and then putting up […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe police searching for woman accused of robbing Ulta store

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are searching for 33-year-old Shantel Benavidez who they say violently robbed an Ulta store. Benavidez is accused of loading up a basket full of products and walking out of the store on Cerrillos Rd. near Rodeo. They say surveillance video shows the security guard trying to stop her […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Two new names added to APD Metro 15 list

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has added two new names to the Metro 15 list. 43-year-old Hector Rascon and 30-year-old Jesse Gene Harmon have both been added to the list. The Metro 15 is a list of top drivers of crime in Albuquerque. Rascon is a convicted felon, according to APD he has an […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apd#Suspicious Death#West Side#Violent Crime#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies arrest two shoplifters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies say 29-year-old Shane Jacobs and 30-year-old Mariah Black were arrested May 18 at the Target on Coors near Paseo. Deputies say they tried to steal nearly $650 worth of merchandise. BCSO says the two are known shoplifters at that location and they were also found with drugs. […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

More info released in 2019 murder of postal worker

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen arrested on federal charges for murdering a postal worker in 2019 is now an adult. Because the feds seal juvenile records, not much about this case has been known until Friday. “He thought and did things like a superhero,” is how Jose “Pepe” Hernandez’s brother described him. Xavier Zamora was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Peralta resident’s bees attack pregnant woman, man, officers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a chaotic scene in Valencia County after an amateur beekeeper’s bees swarmed a couple as they were leaving their home. The woman, who’s 33 weeks pregnant, and her boyfriend were each stung again and again. As Bosque Farms Police responded to...
PERALTA, NM
rrobserver.com

Rio Rancho Police arrest records, May 2-4

Editor’s note: These records identify those arrested, cited or given a summons within a specified period of time, including the charges as documented by the Rio Rancho Police Department. The City of Rio Rancho no longer provides arrest records for juveniles. Defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty. Anyone...
KRQE News 13

Health alert issued for Albuquerque, due to smoke from bosque fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque – Bernalillo County Air Quality Program is issuing a health alert due to smoke from the bosque fire. The alert is effective up until 10 a.m. Thursday, May 26. Bernalillo County residents with respiratory conditions are encouraged to limit outdoor activity. Flames broke out just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, behind […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO investigating crash in North Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that occurred Tuesday evening at Alameda and Guadalupe Trail. Officials say westbound Alameda is currently closed. No other information is available at this time.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Behind the Story: Busting ‘organized retail crime’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An ongoing operation for the last year has police and special agents in the Albuquerque-metro area targeting shoplifters who, in many cases, are accused of doing more than just stealing high-dollar items from stores. Lead by the New Mexico Attorney General, the crackdown is targeting what authorities call “organized retail crime.” KRQE […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM installing radios to make it easier for law enforcement to communicate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is installing land mobile radios for law enforcement to better communicate in their buildings. The university says after a 2006 fire in Zimmerman Library, they realized law enforcement couldn’t communicate in portions of the building including the basement. The system would change that and prevent first responders […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy