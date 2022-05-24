APD investigating suspicious death on west side
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that occurred near 98th St. and Central Ave. On Tuesday, APD was dispatched after receiving reports that a man was dead outside the house. No other information is available at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
