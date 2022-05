WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Chester, Pennsylvania man on drug and ammunition charges following an investigation. Authorities state that on May 16 at approximately 1:06 p.m., members of the Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division executed a search warrant in the 300 block of West 37th Street following an investigation. Police attempted to make contact with 32-year-old Anwar Campbell who attempted to flee on foot. Campbell was quickly taken into custody without incident and police recovered 54.6 grams of cocaine, 3359.7 grams of marijuana, .735 grams of heroin, 332.5 Oxycodone pills, 229 Alprazolam pills, $8,848 in currency, drug paraphernalia, and numerous rounds of ammunition.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 17 HOURS AGO