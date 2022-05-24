ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Man who slit 68-year-old Flint man’s throat in 1995 robbery, murder case up for parole

By Joey Oliver
The Flint Journal
The Flint Journal
 4 days ago
LANSING, MI – A Flint man who has served more than 27 years in a Michigan prison for beating and slashing the throat of 68-year-old William Foote in 1995 says he is no longer the man he was when he committed the heinous crime. Speaking to a member...

The Oakland Press

Prison sentence for man who killed girlfriend at Madison Heights motel

A Detroit man charged with killing his girlfriend in Madison Heights was sentenced May 19 in Oakland County Circuit Court.\. Jajuan Darvez West, 22, was ordered to spend 275 months to 80 years in prison for the July 19, 2021 death of Cireara Sutton 29. In an agreement with the prosecution, West pleaded no contest to second degree murder — amended from a charge of first degree murder.
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Oakland Press

Motorcycle club killer sentenced to prison

A lengthy prison sentence was recently handed to a Pontiac man for a shooting at a motorcycle club that left one dead and another injured. As ordered by Oakland County Circuit Judge David Cohen, Gregory Kincade will spend 45 to 80 years incarcerated for the shooting death of Mecca Shea Ramsey at the Night Riders Motorcycle Club on April 27, 2019. Kincade was also sentenced to concurrent terms of 35 to 80 years for shooting Malcolm Chambers that same night, who survived, and 57 months to 10 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He’ll also spend another two years for possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, mandatory for Michigan crimes involving firearms.
PONTIAC, MI
Person
Jeff Foote
fox2detroit.com

Decomposing body found in Flint shed after foul odor smelled

FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - An investigation is underway after a decomposing body was found in a shed Thursday in Flint. Michigan State Police said Flint officers responded to the 2000 block of Ferris Avenue and found the body after a foul odor was reported around 9 p.m. Police said...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Jury finds Flint man guilty of second-degree murder after hitting woman with vehicle in 2020

FLINT, MI – A Flint man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of a 40-year-old woman who was hit by a vehicle while standing in her yard. A Genesee County jury on Wednesday, May 25, returned a guilty verdict against Barry Lee Saylor on felony charges of second-degree murder and reckless driving causing death. The jury found Saylor not guilty on a third charge of misdemeanor domestic violence.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Man arrested after bringing toy gun to Genesee Co. Jail

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A suspect accused of bringing a toy gun to the Genesee County Jail and pointing it at people earlier this month was arrested by police. On May 1 shortly after 2 p.m., the 24-year-old male suspect walked into the jail lobby brandishing a gun and pointed it at people in the lobby, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
#Murder#Robbery#Guns#Prison Escape#Violent Crime#Mi#The Michigan Parole Board#Mdoc
Detroit News

Detroit 18-year-olds accused of shooting at police from moving car charged

Detroit — Two 18-year-olds accused of shooting at Detroit police officers Saturday on the city's west side have been charged. Deontay Keon Hestle Jr. and Robbie Shavon Kaigler, both of Detroit, have been charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Prosecutors have charged Hestle with two counts of assault...
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

Detroit Man Charged After Threatening To Kill Macomb County Judge

(CBS DETROIT) — A 75-year-old Detroit man is charged after officials say he threatened to kill a Macomb County judge. According to the Michigan Department of Attorney General, Marion Williams Richardson is charged with one count of communicating a false threat of terrorism and one count of malicious use of a telecommunications service. Officials say Richardson threatened to go to the home of 41-A District Court Judge Douglas Shepherd and kill him. He allegedly made the threat via phone to staff at the court this week. The case was referred to the Department of Attorney General because the judge serves in Macomb County. “I refuse to disregard threats made against elected officials and their families,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Threatening the safety of a member of the bench is inexcusable and I will not hesitate to use the resources of my office to prosecute such crimes.” An arraignment is scheduled for Friday. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
