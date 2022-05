When Rhonda Berry overheard her husband and brother on the phone a couple of years ago talking excitedly about purchasing “slingshots,” she didn’t know what to think. “I’m a country girl, so I thought it was the old-school toy at first,” recalled Rhonda, who is from Bessemer, Alabama. “My husband, [Andre Berry], and brother, [Kenyon Taylor], were on the phone like two women discussing getting slingshots. My brother was really making a move on getting one, and Andre was trying to convince me about getting one as well.”

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO