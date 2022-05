SOUTH ABINGTON TWP, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Police are searching for a man they say is wanted on multiple drug charges in the South Abington area of Lackawanna County. According to a release by the South Abington Township Police Department, an arrest warrant has been issued for Clinton Perry Hail for manufacturing, delivering, or possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver drugs and other related charges.

