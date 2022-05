OMAHA — Police arrested an 11-year-old boy Thursday after he allegedly displayed a fake gun and threatened a person outside an Omaha elementary school. Officers were called to Highland Elementary School, which is north of 27th and Harrison streets, at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of an armed person. According to Lt. Neal Bonacci of the Omaha Police Department, a nonprofit employee who helps run an after-school program was leaving the building when a child near the playground made a threat and showed the employee what appeared to be a gun.

