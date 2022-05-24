ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stove burner left unattended causes third kitchen fire in Madison in a week, fire department says

By Logan Reigstad
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — A resident on Madison’s northeast side was displaced after a fire Sunday night caused by an unattended burner on a stove, the third cooking-related fire in the city in a week, the Madison Fire Department said Tuesday.

In a news release , the fire department said firefighters were called to an apartment in the 2400 block of Columbus Lane just before 8 p.m. Sunday for a report of a fire. Building residents told crews they had forced their way into an apartment and put out a fire.

Firefighters and paramedics found heavy smoke and heat in the kitchen but no flames. After confirming the fire was out, they ventilated the apartment.

The cause of the fire was a stove burner that had been left on by the resident, who was not home at the time the fire broke out, officials said.

The fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage.

In the week before Sunday’s fire, two other kitchen fires were reported in the city, including one on May 18 and one on May 16 . Madison firefighters have responded to at least seven kitchen fires so far in May, ranging from cooking-related incidents to a plastic grocery bag catching on fire on a stove burner.

