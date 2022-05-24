Church responds to allegations reported by Southern Baptist Convention

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just days ago, the Southern Baptist Convention released a report documenting an allegation of sexual misconduct at a church in Jacksonville.

First Baptist Church Jacksonville senior pastor Heath Lambert says he’s rejoicing over the release of this report because it’s exposing the darkness to the light.

Lambert spoke openly today about disturbing details involving his church included in a 288-page report commissioned by the Southern Baptist Convention.

The report states that Darrell Gilyard, who worked under former Pastor Jerry Vines, attempted to rape a girl in 1990 while at a revival meeting at the church.

Lambert, who wasn’t the pastor at that time, says he despises hearing anyone say they were abused.

“I hate it we have to lament and grieve over any instance of abuse,” said Lambert.

The report stated the girl’s mother reported this incident to Vines.

He told her, “it would be embarrassing for her if others knew about it.”

Lambert added that hearing about this alleged attack is a tough pill to swallow.

“I can’t stand cover-up. I can’t stand this type of vile mistreatment,” said Lambert.

Lambert says his church takes abuse seriously.

“We have strict policies on reporting abuse, on protecting victims, on protecting innocent people, and training for all staff volunteers. So, we are really living in a different church and time that we were 30 years ago,” said Lambert.

Gilyard, who was tied to these allegations, currently is the pastor of the Mount Ararat Baptist Church.

Action News Jax went to his church for comment on this report, and his assistant told me he has no comment at this time.

We reached out to the victim of this attack, who said this report is weighing heavy on her.

“I felt like the whole world is slowing down because this is now out there,” said Tiffany Thigpen.

Lambert did add that Gilyard isn’t affiliated with the First Baptist Church.

