ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Church responds to allegations reported by Southern Baptist Convention

By Nick Gibson, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pKpgG_0fozrhOP00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just days ago, the Southern Baptist Convention released a report documenting an allegation of sexual misconduct at a church in Jacksonville.

First Baptist Church Jacksonville senior pastor Heath Lambert says he’s rejoicing over the release of this report because it’s exposing the darkness to the light.

Lambert spoke openly today about disturbing details involving his church included in a 288-page report commissioned by the Southern Baptist Convention.

The report states that Darrell Gilyard, who worked under former Pastor Jerry Vines, attempted to rape a girl in 1990 while at a revival meeting at the church.

Lambert, who wasn’t the pastor at that time, says he despises hearing anyone say they were abused.

“I hate it we have to lament and grieve over any instance of abuse,” said Lambert.

The report stated the girl’s mother reported this incident to Vines.

He told her, “it would be embarrassing for her if others knew about it.”

Lambert added that hearing about this alleged attack is a tough pill to swallow.

“I can’t stand cover-up. I can’t stand this type of vile mistreatment,” said Lambert.

Lambert says his church takes abuse seriously.

INVESTIGATES: Growing number of children at local schools Baker Acted by police

“We have strict policies on reporting abuse, on protecting victims, on protecting innocent people, and training for all staff volunteers. So, we are really living in a different church and time that we were 30 years ago,” said Lambert.

Gilyard, who was tied to these allegations, currently is the pastor of the Mount Ararat Baptist Church.

Action News Jax went to his church for comment on this report, and his assistant told me he has no comment at this time.

We reached out to the victim of this attack, who said this report is weighing heavy on her.

“I felt like the whole world is slowing down because this is now out there,” said Tiffany Thigpen.

Lambert did add that Gilyard isn’t affiliated with the First Baptist Church.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

VIDEO: Group targeting women in grocery stores

Jacksonville, Fl — A crime ring in Nassau County is targeting women, and now the Sheriff’s Office is trying to get the word out before it’s too late. At least five people are involved. Ten different agencies in Florida and Georgia are involved in the investigations, with over 30 incidents reported so far.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville police officer rescues 18 orphan ducklings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville police officer rescued a dozen and a half orphan ducklings earlier this week. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shared the story that’s Positively JAX in a Facebook post on Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office said Officer Marc Medina, with the JSO Motor Unit, found...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#First Baptist Church#Vines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Action News Jax

Fernandina Beach police warn of wallet thefts

Fernandina Beach, Fla. — Watch your wallet if you’re shopping in Fernandina Beach. That’s the warning from the police department. Investigators have been getting reports of two men and a woman who are working together to steal wallets out of shoppers’ bags. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
wjct.org

COVID risk grows in St. Johns County

The spread of COVID-19 has pushed St. Johns County into a more serious level of risk. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now lists St. Johns County as medium risk. The rest of Northeast Florida remains in the low-risk category. St. Johns County recorded 206 cases per 100,000 population...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
97K+
Followers
104K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy