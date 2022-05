CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Several hundred motorcyclists, many being military veterans, came thundering onto state Capitol grounds in Charleston on Thursday morning. The bikers are part of the Run For The Wall XXXII 2022, the largest organized motorcycle run in the USA that goes from coast-to-coast to honor all veterans, current military, and fallen military members. Around 400 motorcycles were in Charleston.

