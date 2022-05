MANSFIELD — Mansfield University campus is more beautiful than ever thanks to the grounds maintenance crew managed by Ryan Wood, Manager of Campus Services. This group of 6 maintains all of the campus outdoors areas including the sports fields, lawns and planted beds. With nearly 100 acres to care for, the crew is always busy with mowing, weeding, planting, and more. Their goal is to make the campus look welcoming to perspective students, returning students and of course, parents.

