Rally in the Alley charity bowling event rolls in $5,000

The Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation (SEIPF) Inc. is searching for the "Face of Pride" 2022! Bring your best talent (5 minutes maximum), your personal/professional biography, and a completed application (available upon request) to The Warehouse, home of the Westside Players, 1009 S. 2nd Ave in Pocatello from 7-9 p.m. During the audition, you will interact with the selection committee and present your talent. The winner will serve as the emcee for the Pride event on August 27, 2022 and play a prominent role in the SEIPF events the 26th-28th, including a sponsor reception, kickoff event, and brunch on Sunday. They may be asked to participate in other events as they occur through the remainder of 2022. For more information and the application, please contact the SEIPF at info@southeastidahopridefoundation.org or message us on Facebook at Facebook.com/SEIPF.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO