Pocatello, ID

Rally in the Alley charity bowling event rolls in $5,000

By Pocatello
KPVI Newschannel 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first annual Rally in the Alley with Misty Inglet charity bowling event was a big hit!. On May 21, dozens of community members came together at Tough...

Idaho State Journal

Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation accepting applications for "Face of Pride" 2022

The Southeast Idaho Pride Foundation (SEIPF) Inc. is searching for the "Face of Pride" 2022! Bring your best talent (5 minutes maximum), your personal/professional biography, and a completed application (available upon request) to The Warehouse, home of the Westside Players, 1009 S. 2nd Ave in Pocatello from 7-9 p.m. During the audition, you will interact with the selection committee and present your talent. The winner will serve as the emcee for the Pride event on August 27, 2022 and play a prominent role in the SEIPF events the 26th-28th, including a sponsor reception, kickoff event, and brunch on Sunday. They may be asked to participate in other events as they occur through the remainder of 2022. For more information and the application, please contact the SEIPF at info@southeastidahopridefoundation.org or message us on Facebook at Facebook.com/SEIPF.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello woman turning 101, credits longevity to organic food

POCATELLO — Having grown up on a farm that was her family's main source of food in the early 1900s, longtime Pocatello resident and centenarian Elva Rainey was eating organic before modern health enthusiasts popularized it. Rainey, who turns 101 on Saturday, attributes her longevity to her organic diet. "We grew up on organic food and didn't know it," Rainey said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

New Senor Garcia's already proving itself to be a good neighbor

POCATELLO — Nick Garcia’s Tex-Mex restaurant, Senor Garcia’s Puerto Vallarta, has been open for less than two weeks at its new location inside the former Perkins Restaurant & Bakery but he’s already making a positive impact in the community. Garcia had noticed a young woman outside the business at 1600 Pocatello Creek Road flying a cardboard sign asking for money but instead of shooing the woman away from the eatery he first brought her a breakfast plate. Fast forward a few days and she was...
POCATELLO, ID
WATCH: Wind wreaks havoc on Madison High graduation

This weather-related story is brought to you by East Idaho Credit Union. At East Idaho Credit Union, we believe in building a better life for our members, our communities and the great state of Idaho. Explore our solutions and start building your better life today at East Idaho Credit Union.
REXBURG, ID
Idaho State Journal

Family of slain Pocatello soldier continues to honor him 15 years later

Kathleen and Trent Stephens still vividly remember the outpouring of community support they saw when the body of their 25-year-old son U.S. Army Sgt. Blake Stephens was returned to Pocatello following his death in Iraq in 2007. American flags lined the streets, crowds of people gathered as Blake's body was escorted into town, and local groups helped to protect his funeral from war protesters who had been crashing soldiers' funerals across the country. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Downtown Pocatello's Revive @ 5 summer concert season kicks off today

POCATELLO — Historic Downtown Pocatello is excited to announce that Revive @ 5 kicks off the summer concert season on Wednesday Lookout Credit Union will be sponsoring the evening and hosting Educator’s Night. DC Power Band will be live on stage from 5 to 8 p.m. Angel’s Tacos and Mighty Dawgs will have delicious food available. And, Pocatello High School will be holding a ribbon cutting with the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce at 6 p.m. to relight the historic Indian Head Neon Sign across the street from the Pavilion. Visit historicdowntownpocatello.com to view the Revive @ 5 schedule for this summer. Live music, great food, cold beverages and family fun all summer long.
POCATELLO, ID
Woman dies following crash in Idaho Falls

At approximately 4:30 p.m. today, Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Dispatch received reports of a vehicle accident in the area of 1200 N Woodruff Avenue. Several Idaho Falls Police Officers, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy and emergency medical personnel from Idaho Falls Fire responded. Responders found a single vehicle...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Summer Concert Series Kicks Off Tonight

The Summer Concert Series kicks off tonight at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello. Events Director Scott Crowther says they will be adding drone shows to some of the concerts this season as well as at their July 4th Festival. He says the venue holds about 11,000 people. This year...
POCATELLO, ID
Fire Destroys Raft River House

RAFT RIVER, Idaho (KLIX)-Firefighters spent hours working to extinguish a fire that destroyed a large home in the Raft River area Tuesday afternoon. According to the Burley City Fire Department, their crews were called out to assist at around 2 p.m. for a fire on Yale Road to a multistory house on fire. The Malta and Declo fire departments had already been on scene. Roughly 20 firefighters worked to get the fire under control and out; a total of five fire trucks and four water trucks responded. Burley Fire said crews didn't leave the scene until after 7 p.m. No one had been at home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The address is listed as part of the Raft River Sod company.
BURLEY, ID
Car crashes into canal after early morning police chase in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Early Friday morning, after being chased by the police, a car drove into the canal near 14th Street and SW Bonneville Drive. The incident started around 4 a.m. when an Idaho Falls Police officer witnessed a car driving recklessly on 17th Street. After attempting to pull them over, the car sped up and the officer ended the pursuit due to concerns about public safety.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho Falls woman arrested, reportedly kidnapped child from Utah

An Idaho Falls woman has been arrested after she reportedly kidnapped her daughter from South Salt Lake, Utah, and brought her to Idaho Falls. Jennifer Krysta Dial Estrada, 32, did not have custody rights over the victim, who was living with her father. The 12-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
‘He’s so lucky to be alive.’ Newlywed father recovering after motorcycle crash

IDAHO FALLS — A newlywed father who recently welcomed his first child is lucky to be alive after seriously hurting himself in a motorcycle crash. Brian Pinell, 31, lost control of his motorcycle and crashed Wednesday night at the underpass where G Street and Yellowstone Highway connect in Idaho Falls. Pinell was rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he is recovering.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A man was hospitalized after he lost control of his motorcycle Wednesday night. Around 8:20, he lost control and crashed at the underpass where G Street and Yellowstone connect, said Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements. No other vehicles were involved. He was not wearing a...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Contractor named for $112M 'Flying Y' construction project

POCATELLO — Sundt Construction and its joint venture partner Cannon Builders were recently awarded the Interstate 86 (I-86) and Interstate 15 (I-15) System Interchange reconstruction project for the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) near Pocatello. “We are all extremely excited to have been awarded this major project and team with Cannon,” said Thiago Bezerra, Sundt’s senior project manager. “This is a big step forward for us in this region, and we are looking forward to partnering with ITD to build this significant project in Eastern Idaho.” ...
POCATELLO, ID
ITD to put restrictions in place for Hansen Bridge inspection

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department will place a lane restriction on State Highway 50 across the Hansen Bridge for a routine inspection. They say that on June 1, drivers can expect a lane restriction, as well as delays on SH-50. Inspection is expected to last one day.
HANSEN, ID

