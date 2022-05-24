ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseheads, NY

Construction underway on Horseheads Rt. 13 connector project

By Carl Aldinger
 3 days ago

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – After years of planning, work has begun in Horseheads on a connector road and traffic circles intended to help with truck traffic.

Crews have been working on clearing land on Old Ithaca Road in Horseheads. On May 25, excavators and bulldozers were seen just off of Old Ithaca Road near the Dollar General. The project was given the green light earlier this year.

Crews at work off of Old Ithaca Road in Horseheads on May 25, 2022
Horseheads Rt. 13 connector project gets the green light

The new road will run between State Route 13 to connect truck traffic with State Route 14 near the Industrial Center in Horseheads. Two traffic circles will be installed as part of the project: one on State Route 13 and one on Old Ithaca Road at the south end of the Industrial Park, according to diagrams from Erdman Anthony.

Image: Chemung County DPW

The project was approved in 2017 and was originally scheduled to be completed last year. However, due to delays and setbacks, it is now planned to finish in 2023. Avery said the project is anticipated to start on March 1, 2022 and finish by December 31, 2023.

Construction for Rt. 13 Connector Road Project to begin in 2022

Five years ago the project was allowed $20 million in the state budget to allow for its completion.

The full project report can be read below:

Horseheads Connector Project Report by Carl Aldinger on Scribd

