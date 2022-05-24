ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Open call for Oklahoma singer to record song for tourism campaign

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department and the Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO) are hosting an open call for an Oklahoma singer to record a pre-selected song, which will be used in a tourism campaign.

“The tourism campaign will showcase the extraordinary vocal talents found in our great state,” said OF+MO .

The song, ‘Pure Imagination,’ is known from Gene Wilder’s performance in the 1971 film, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Any Oklahoma resident who wants to apply must download the provided song lyrics and track to record a segment of the song for consideration. Applicants will need to upload the song to a website (ex. Dropbox, a private YouTube link, etc.) and provide the link in the application.

The selected musicians will receive:

  • Financial compensation of $10,000
  • Song will be used in a multi-year Oklahoma tourism campaign in and out of the state
  • Feature in OF+MO monthly newsletter with reach of over 9,000
The open call is in promotion of the OF+MO’s Oklahoma Music Directory, therefore, performing artists must be registered in the database in order to be selected.

If you are not already registered, register for the Oklahoma Music Directory before submitting your application.

The deadline to apply for the tourism campaign is May 30, 2022.

