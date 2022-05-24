Jennifer Dulos' family speaks out 3 years after mom of 5 went missing

NEWTOWN, Conn. -- Parents from the group Sandy Hook Promise spoke out Thursday about potential warning signs and what can be done to stop school shootings. "In almost every mass shooting, every school shooting, every suicide, there are signs," "Anger, isolation, bullying - these are all early indicators of someone who needs help. And that's what we're all about someone, in those very early moments."From early reports, Sandy Hook Promise says the Uvalde shooter appeared to exhibit many of the warning signs. The organization is led by several family members whose loved ones were killed in the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.The nonprofit's "Know Signs" program helps people to recognize the signs, intervene, and get help for those at risk of hurting themselves or others.

NEWTOWN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO