ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

Jennifer Dulos' family speaks out 3 years after mom of 5 went missing

By Audrey Conklin
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family of missing Jennifer Farber Dulos on Tuesday released a statement marking three years since the Connecticut mom of five went missing. Dulos' friends reported her missing on the evening of May 24, 2019, after saying they had not heard from her for 10 hours and that she had missed...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 3

Maria Carrion
3d ago

Eventually the cold case unit will solve this mystery, they have solved cases older then this!

Reply
4
Related
CBS New York

Sandy Hook families speak out about warning signs after Texas shooting

NEWTOWN, Conn. -- Parents from the group Sandy Hook Promise spoke out Thursday about potential warning signs and what can be done to stop school shootings. "In almost every mass shooting, every school shooting, every suicide, there are signs," "Anger, isolation, bullying - these are all early indicators of someone who needs help. And that's what we're all about someone, in those very early moments."From early reports, Sandy Hook Promise says the Uvalde shooter appeared to exhibit many of the warning signs. The organization is led by several family members whose loved ones were killed in the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.The nonprofit's "Know Signs" program helps people to recognize the signs, intervene, and get help for those at risk of hurting themselves or others. 
NEWTOWN, CT
CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Canaan, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
New Canaan, CT
Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
The Independent

Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen was murdered after learning of alleged killer’s affair, court filing reveals

The chilling motive behind the brutal murder of Fort Hood servicewoman Vanessa Guillén has been revealed in a new court filing. Guillén was 20 years old when she was bludgeoned to death with a hammer by her fellow soldier, Aaron Robinson, also 20, at an armoury in Fort Hood, Texas in April 2020.The young soldier was initially reported missing, and her disappearance sparked a widespread search movement, but it wasn’t until 30 June that her dismembered remains were uncovered by investigators at Leon River in Bell County, Texas - about a half-hour drive from where she was last seen...
CBS News

Mom suing TikTok after 10-year-old daughter dies from dangerous "Blackout Challenge"

A mother is suing TikTok after her 10-year-old daughter died from attempting a dangerous stunt called the "blackout challenge" that she found out about on the app. Tawainna Anderson said in December 2021, her daughter Nylah was rushed to the hospital after attempting the challenge, which encourages users to choke themselves until passing out. She was in the intensive care unit for several days before she died.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Murder#Defense Attorneys#Intimate Partner Violence
The Independent

Teenager found guilty of murdering 12-year-old Ava White

A teenage boy who stabbed 12-year-old Ava White following a row over a Snapchat video has been found guilty of her murder.A jury took two hours and eight minutes to convict the 14-year-old at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday.More than 20 members of Ava’s family were in the public gallery and there were cheers as the foreman said the boy had been found guilty of murder.The teenager, who appeared on video-link throughout the trial, put his head in his hands.He had claimed he accidentally stabbed the schoolgirl in the neck in self-defence.He told the court he wanted to “frighten her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HollywoodLife

Kailia Posey’s Mom Reveals Teen ‘Seemed Fine’ In ‘Days & Weeks’ Leading Up To Suicide

Kailia Posey‘s mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, saw no signs of her daughter’s deep struggles prior to her tragic suicide at the age of 16. “The days and weeks leading up to this, it seemed fine to me, Marcy said in a recent interview with E! News. “I didn’t go through her phone. For prom, she went with a bunch of friends. And the next day, everything was fine.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘He was very quiet’: Salvador Ramos’s grandfather describes troubled teen and hidden guns

The grandfather of the Texas school shooter accused of killing 19 children and two teachers in the town of Uvalde says he didn’t know Salvador Ramos had high-powered assault rifles at home.“I didn’t know he had weapons,” Rolando Reyes told ABC News. “If I’d have known, I would have reported it.”Ramos, 18, shot his 66-year-old grandmother in the head before stealing the family’s car and heading to Robb Elementary School.“It still hasn’t sunk in,“ Mr Reyes said.Ramos’s grandmother, believed to be 66-year-old Celia Martinez, is in serious condition but alive.The teen had been staying with grandparents after a falling...
UVALDE, TX
Oxygen

Caretaker Couple Indicted For Suspected Murder Of Missing Toddler

A Virginia couple has been officially charged with murder in connection with a 3-year-old girl who was put in their care. On Tuesday, investigators in Augusta County, Virginia — just west of Charlottesville — announced that Candi Royer, 42, and Travis Brown, 30, have both been indicted with aggravated and felony murder for the presumed death of 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
People

3 Long Island Women Killed by Alleged Drunk Driver After Leaving Sweet 16 Party

Three female family members were killed when an alleged drunk driver crashed into their vehicle as they left a Sweet 16 party on Long Island on Sunday. The victims were identified early Tuesday morning. According to the New York Post, the victims have been identified as the birthday girl's 66-year-old grandmother, Marlene Lu; 68-year-old great aunt, Ho Hua; and 41-year-old cousin, Tu Nguyen.
ACCIDENTS
Fox News

Fox News

750K+
Followers
158K+
Post
629M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy