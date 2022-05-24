ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Baseball: Several Hawkeyes Take Home All-Big Ten Honors

Cover picture for the articleIowa baseball continues to find new heights under head coach Rick Heller. The Hawkeyes wrapped up their regular season last Saturday with a series sweep of Indiana inside the friendly confines of Duane Banks Field, making it 7 of their final 8 conference series Iowa won. On the whole,...

With Charlie Jones Gone, Can Iowa Find an Answer at Return Man?

Charlie Jones fielded virtually every kick and punt for the Hawkeyes last season en route to being named the Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year. However, it was one of the rare kicks Jones did not field in 2021 that solidified his importance to the team. Trailing Wisconsin 17-0 late in the 2nd quarter, the Hawkeyes managed to force a Badger punt and sent senior Max Cooper back to receive it in place of the injured Jones. With three timeouts remaining, Iowa had seemingly earned another opportunity to put points on the board before halftime and chip into Wisconsin’s lead. Instead, Cooper muffed the punt, the Badgers recovered it, and Wisconsin converted this extra possession into a field goal to give them a 20-0 lead at the break. The next time the Badgers punted, Jones was back to receive it. Iowa’s coaching staff had learned their lesson: their best chance for victory came with Charlie Jones as their return man.
Iowa Hawkeye Baseball: First Game Flop

We can’t have nice things. Now that that’s out of the way, let’s look at today’s game and then move on to tomorrow. Iowa faced Penn State in the first game of the 2022 Big Ten Tournament. The Hawks came in as the 3 seed while the Nittany Lions were the 6. Iowa (33-18) fell 5-2 and now faces the loser of the Rutgers/Purdue game. The Hawks’ second game will be Friday at 9am. If Iowa loses, it will be eliminated in the double-elimination format.
Hawkeye Football: 2022 Countdown to Kickoff

Iowa football has been in the headlines again in recent weeks during a time we traditionally think of as the offseason where all focus falls on the recruiting trail. That’s come in the form of some of that recruiting news, but also with the recent news of players heading to other schools either via de-commitment or the transfer portal.
