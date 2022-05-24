Iowa Baseball: Several Hawkeyes Take Home All-Big Ten Honors

Charlie Jones fielded virtually every kick and punt for the Hawkeyes last season en route to being named the Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year. However, it was one of the rare kicks Jones did not field in 2021 that solidified his importance to the team. Trailing Wisconsin 17-0 late in the 2nd quarter, the Hawkeyes managed to force a Badger punt and sent senior Max Cooper back to receive it in place of the injured Jones. With three timeouts remaining, Iowa had seemingly earned another opportunity to put points on the board before halftime and chip into Wisconsin’s lead. Instead, Cooper muffed the punt, the Badgers recovered it, and Wisconsin converted this extra possession into a field goal to give them a 20-0 lead at the break. The next time the Badgers punted, Jones was back to receive it. Iowa’s coaching staff had learned their lesson: their best chance for victory came with Charlie Jones as their return man.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO