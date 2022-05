1. Who you are – a little bit about you, your family, your past, and how it has brought you to where you are now. I was born and raised in Kissimmee and graduated from St. Cloud High School in 1995. Currently, I am an educator in Osceola Schools, which is where I’ve spent most of my 20+ year career. My husband of 19 years Ricky, and I, live in St. Cloud and have 3 children – Nellie (17), Natalie (16), and Thomas (11).

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO