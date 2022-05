ASHEBORO N.C. – Early this afternoon firefighters with the Asheboro Fire Department responded to a report of a pile of sawdust on fire at a local Furniture plant. According to Samantha East, Public Information Officer with the Asheboro Fire Department, at 11:46 am, crews were dispatched to a commercial fire at Jackson Furniture, located at 136 E Dorsett Ave. Crews arrived on scene to find sawdust on fire and were able to quickly extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported and firefighters cleared the scene at 12:55 pm.

ASHEBORO, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO