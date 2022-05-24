ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Booker T Weighs In On Sasha Banks And Naomi’s WWE Walk Out

By Matthew Wilkinson
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBooker T believes that those who support Naomi and Sasha Banks walking out of “WWE Raw” are on a slippery slope. During his latest “Hall Of Fame” podcast, Booker weighed in on the situation surrounding the former Women’s Tag Team Champions, who are currently suspended by WWE. The two women supposedly...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
Wrestling World

WWE sends a strong message after Sasha Banks and Naomi's gesture

In the latest edition of his Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed WWE's reaction to Sasha Banks and Naomi's abrupt exit from the arena during Monday Night Raw, which apparently was strong enough and delivered a direct and understandable message to all backstage workers. Ringside News described what the McMahon...
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: WWE's Roman Reigns Has Hilarious Interaction With Two Year Old Fan

You'd be hard-pressed to think of a WWE superstar who has had a bigger run than Roman Reigns, with the "Tribal Chief" recently adding the World Heavyweight Championship belt to his repertoire following his victory against Brock Lesnar at this year's WrestleMania. While the next few matches for Reigns have apparently been decided, it would seem that a potential future WWE superstar stared down the duel belt-wielding champion at a recent World Wrestling Entertainment event, with Roman responding in kind and creating a viral video for fans of the professional wrestling organization.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Mickie James
Person
Adam Cole
Person
Sasha Banks
ComicBook

Corey Graves Had to Tone Down Vince McMahon's Message About Sasha Banks and Naomi

Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout from the May 16 episode of Monday Night Raw sparked a number of responses from the WWE, including an indefinite suspension, stripping of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships and an official statement harshly criticizing the pair. It has also resulted in WWE's commentary team consistently bringing the pair up, with Corey Graves saying their decision was unprofessional while Michael Cole talked on SmackDown about how they had let the WWE Universe down. Graves received some flack for his comments, though many fans assumed he was merely parroting whatever Vince McMahon ordered him to say.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
Wrestling World

Sonya Deville has a lot of problems right now

In August 2020, a 24-year-old boy was arrested, who had been trying for almost eight years to kidnap Sonya Deville, constantly stalking her on social media and making the life of the WWE athlete truly impossible, who in fear called the police several times, until the final arrest occurred one night.
WWE
FOX Sports

Stephanie McMahon’s five greatest WWE moments

Stephanie McMahon is one of WWE’s most well-known characters. Starting in the 1990s as an innocent, young lady dragged into a storyline involving The Undertaker and her father, Vince McMahon, Stephanie would grow to become a force on WWE TV in the decades that followed. With the "The Billion...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sting Pulled From AEW Double Or Nothing Fan Fest Due To Injury

Sting won’t be in Las Vegas this weekend to meet and greet with fans ahead of AEW’s “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view. AEW announced Wednesday that The Icon “has not been cleared to travel” and will therefore miss the fan event. AEW also offered refunds to fans who purchased tickets to see Sting.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

More Details On The Future Of The WWE Brand Split

In recent weeks fans have been seeing a number of WWE Superstars jump from brand to brand and it sounds like fans can expect to see more crossovers in the future. With all of the jumping back and forth there’s been speculation that WWE could be ending the brand split completely, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Scott Steiner Says He Would ‘Kill’ Ric Flair In A Last Match

Scott Steiner hasn’t resolved his longstanding issues with Ric Flair, and says he’d “kill” Flair if he was the Nature Boy’s opponent in his upcoming final match. As you likely know, Flair is returning to the ring for a “Last Stand” at Starrcast V. During a recent online signing with Highspots Superstore, Scott Steiner was asked about the idea that he could be Flair’s opponent and let’s just say it didn’t sound like a good idea.
BOSTON, MA
Fightful

AEW Double Or Nothing Preview, Stephanie McMahon Absence, AIW Live | The Spotlight

Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. - Joey Janela lights his foot on fire. Plus, Jaychele Nicole (@jaychelenicole) joins the Creators Spotlight to discuss her Wrestling With Whiteness documentary, balancing school and work, representation in wrestling and more. Wrestling With Whiteness premieres May 28.
WWE
PWMania

Brock Lesnar Called Out for a WWE WrestleMania 39 Match

Bobby Lashley won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at the 2022 Royal Rumble PLE, and during an interview on WWE’s The Bump, Lashley hinted at a rematch at WrestleMania 39 in southern California. “We’re in L.A. next year, right, for WrestleMania? If we’re in Hollywood it’s a big...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Star Nikkita Lyons Diagnosed With Partial MCL Tear

WWE NXT Superstar Nikkita Lyons announced Wednesday that she has a partial tear on her MCL. “I have a partial tear on my MCL,” Lyons revealed via Instagram Live. “It’s just a sprain. It could have been worse, but it did refrain me from competing in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament. So that is why your girl is out, but the comeback is always stronger than the setback. That is one of my favorite quotes because it’s true.”
WWE
PWMania

MJF Deletes Tweet Responding to Tony Khan’s Comments on AEW Media Call

During a media call to promote the 2022 AEW Double or Nothing PPV, AEW President Tony Khan addressed MJF, mentioning his contract with the company during an episode of Dynamite. “Wrestling thrives when real life meets on-screen. The real-life conflict is often just as exciting as any conflict on-screen, which...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Court Bauer Announces MLW Has Signed The Rock’s Cousin

Court Bauer, owner of Major League Wrestling (MLW), confirmed a new signee today who happens to be a member of one of wrestling’s most famous families. “We’ve just signed Lance Anoa’i,” Bauer said on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. “Lance is the son of Samu, the cousin of The Rock, cousin of Roman Reigns, and he’s a third-generation wrestler. Grandfather’s Afa Anoa’i, and he’s part of our new era of Samoan Swat Team with Fatu and Big Juicy.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (5/25); AEW Dynamite Review, Wardlow, More

Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) and Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykoderas) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. – Former WWE Star Reportedly Almost Faced Wardlow. Support for the Wrestling Inc. podcast is brought to you by ​MANSCAPED, who is the best in men’s below-the-waist grooming champions of...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Michelle McCool Reveals Why Undertaker Has A Cucumber Phobia

Who would have thought the 6’10”, 300 lb Undertaker would have an aversion to a particular fruit?. In a new episode of “The Wives of Wrestling Podcast”, the Undertaker’s wife, former WWE Women’s and Diva Champion Michelle McCool, joined the show to give the scoop on what home life is like with the Phenom. It’s been documented before that Undertaker is afraid of cucumbers, and McCool gave a bit of insight on how such a phobia came about.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy