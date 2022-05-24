Pittsfield Shakespeare in the Park announces seventh annual production

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield Shakespeare in the Park announced on Tuesday that they will be returning for their seventh annual free production.

According to the news release sent to 22News by Pittsfield Shakespeare in the Park, this year they will be presenting William Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors from August 11 through August 28 on the First Street Common in Pittsfield at 7:00 p.m.

The cast will include about 10 actors. Auditions are currently being accepted virtually through May 28. Those interested in auditioning should visit this pag e .

Pittsfield Shakespeare in the Park veteran Patrick Toole will direct the show.

“I am incredibly thrilled to be directing Comedy of Errors this summer,” says Director Patrick Toole. “The outdoor venue of The Common has always held enormous personal value to me and has tremendous potential theatrically. An outrageous comedy like this is the perfect choice for this summer; after an isolated two years the public is looking to laugh and be delighted, live and in person.”

Toole has been involved with Pittsfield Shakespeare in the Park for many summers.

“I’ve been an actor in three Pittsfield Shakespeare in the Park productions, and now I’m returning to direct one of my very favorite Shakespeare plays,” said Toole. “It’s a play full of wit, absurdity, terror, and relentless gags. We’re going to make people laugh ’til their sides hurt.”

“We wanted to do something that was fun and light, something that really would lift the spirits of the community,” said Vice President of the Board of Directors Julie Castagna. “We felt that it was perfect, with its slapstick comedy, puns, and wordplay, we are so excited to bring The Comedy of Errors to the park.”

The Comedy of Errors is made possible through a growing collection of local businesses, individuals, and organizations, including its lead sponsor The Feigenbaum Foundation which is returning for its seventh year of continuous support.

