Rise ‘n Roll named overall fan favorite in national donut contest

By Izzy Karpinski
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WXIN) — An Indiana-based donut company has the most popular donut in America, according to a new contest.

Rise ‘n Roll – Cinnamon Caramel Donut, Courtesy of Underground Donut Tour

Rise ‘n Roll Bakery ‘s Cinnamon Caramel Donut was named the Overall Fan Favorite in the Underground Donut Tour ‘s Greatest Donut Contest .

More than 8,000 votes were cast in the contest that pitted 160 donut shops against each other.

Along with earning the overall fan favorite honor, Rise ‘n Roll will also be awarded with a $500 donation to the charity of its choice.

The Hoosier donut shop won four other categories in the contest: Greatest Cake Donut, Greatest Cinnamon Sugar Donut, Greatest Unique Filling, and Greatest Unique Toppings.

Rise ‘n Roll has five locations in central Indiana including two Indianapolis stores as well as storefronts in Avon, Greenwood, and Fishers.

